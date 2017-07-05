Green Builder Wins Best Residential Trade Magazine Award

Sara Gutterman, Green Builder Media CEO was on hand in Denver June 16 to accept the Gold award for Best Residential Trade Magazine at a dinner NAREE sponsored to celebrate the winners.

Green Builder Media is proud to announce that its flagship magazine, Green Builder, has once again won Gold in The National Association of Real Estate Editors’ 67th Annual Journalism Awards.

Sara Gutterman, Green Builder Media CEO was on hand in Denver June 16 to accept the Gold award for Best Residential Trade Magazine at a dinner NAREE sponsored to celebrate the winners.

“We are thrilled to have been selected for this prestigious award,” Gutterman says. “We have been covering green building and sustainable development for more than a decade and while we know we are making a big impact with building professionals as evidenced by their sustainable work, it is always a pleasure to have an organization outside our universe recognize our excellence.”

A panel of expert judges from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University selected all award winners. Professor Emeritus Patrick S. Washburn, a former news reporter and editor, chaired the panel.

“This is an impressive trade magazine in a burgeoning field of green development,” the judges said of the magazine led by Editor-in-chief Matt Power. “The magazine offers snappy design, timely reporting, and a host of stories that alert its audience to new technologies.”

In addition to picking up the coveted award, Sara Gutterman and Green Builder Media co-founder Ron Jones attended NAREE’s 51st Annual Real Estate Journalism Conference and were speakers on a panel that covered green building trends, regulations, smart home 2.0, and the political environment.

NAREE chose Gutterman and Jones to speak to its cadre of journalists at the conference to help them better understand the importance of green building. “It's time to emancipate climate action, sustainability, and green building from the circus of Washington politics,” Gutterman urged journalists.

Jones challenged attendees to pay attention to the important issues in green building. For example, he pointed out how important energy efficiency is to helping people afford (and stay in) in their homes because utility bills and maintenance costs are lower. “No one ever lost their house because it was green,” he reminded, noting that stronger building codes make a big difference in housing affordability.

Jones hopes the dialog will change on green building. “The reason for the absence of coverage related to building codes and regulations is pretty obvious; they’re just not sexy topics for most people. Those who produce news coverage are in the business of attracting eyeballs and, frankly, code development, adoption, and enforcement are not very exciting subjects that stop people and grab their attention. A building that performs the way it is intended to is not newsworthy.”

View Green Builder's latest issue here: http://www.greenbuildermedia.com/current-digital-issue-of-green-builder-magazine