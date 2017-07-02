Manito Silk's Annual Silk Sheet Sale has Arrived

Slip into Silk this Summer with a Cool 40% Savings on Manito's Luxurious Silk Sheets Four nights sleeping between silk and I would not hesitate to give up my Egyptian cotton. I love the temperature getting into bed and it stays consistent all night. Silk makes my body feel extremely soft. I LOVE my Silk Sheets! Sleeping better already.

Starting July 1st, 2017, Manito Luxury Silk Bedding and Silk Sleepwear begins its Annual Sheet Sale, offering 40% off both Flat and Fitted Silk Sheets. Savings are also reflected on Silk Sheet Sets, which includes two matching Silk Pillowcases.

Manito’s Silk Sheets are hand crafted from 100% Mulberry silk with immaculate stitching, a charmeuse weave finish, and an optimum Momme count (the measure of silk’s weight) of 22. Silk Sheets are easy to care for, and available in eight contemporary colors to suit any décor. All of Manito’s Silk Sheets are available with matching Silk Pillowcases and are available in Queen, King and California King sizes.

According to John Kenmuir, president of Manito Luxury Silk Bedding and Sleepwear, “This is our biggest sale of the year and and excellent opportunity to start your bedding collection or add to your existing Manito collection. We're very proud of the fact that Good Housekeeping rated Manito Silk North America's #1 luxury brand and consumer favourite for comfort and smoothness.”

One customer, Kathy from Saskatoon, SK states “Four nights sleeping between silk and I would not hesitate to give up my Egyptian cotton. I love the temperature getting into bed and it stays consistent all night. Silk makes my body feel extremely soft. I LOVE my Silk Sheets! Sleeping better already. Thanks Manito.”

Manito Luxury Silk offers free and fast delivery for all orders over $50, premium quality silk products at competitive prices and a 100% satisfaction guarantee for customers worldwide just a few of many reasons customers who appreciate the highest level of quality choose Manito Luxury Silk Bedding and Silk Sleepwear. More information regarding Manito Luxury Silk can be found on their website, by emailing info(at)manitosilk.com or by calling toll-free (877) 540-7455.

About Manito Luxury Silk Bedding and Silk Sleepwear

Not all silk vendors are created equal. Manito Luxury Silk Bedding and Silk Sleepwear is headquartered and maintains inventory in North America. Manito designs its products in North America, for western colors, tastes and style. Its parent company manufacturers everything Manito Luxury Silk Bedding and Silk Sleepwear sells. Manito Luxury Silk provides the finest silk bedding and sleepwear products available in North America, with unparalleled quality of material and craftsmanship.