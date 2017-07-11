Announcing Acquisition of Village Plastics Company

Keene Family of Companies announces an addition to its portfolio. Village Plastics Company has been acquired and will join Keene Building Products, Dependable LLC and Continental Products, LLC.

Village Plastics is open for business, accepting orders and ready to serve the needs of our customers. The operation is still running 24 hours a day with the management staff that includes John Hosbach as Manager.

Village Plastics Co. is a precision manufacturer of Thermoplastic Welding Rod and 3D Printing Filament. The company offers an extensive product line and possess manufacturing capabilities to extrude custom sizes, shapes and profiles to meet all of your requirements for extruded product.

The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Barberton, Ohio features completely customized extrusion lines combined with in-house tooling capabilities, which can provide cost-effective extrusion solutions. Delivering near perfect consistency, monitoring with laser micrometers gives Village Plastics Co. an absolute edge over the competition by providing a superior level of precision and quality at competitive prices. Village Plastics Co. is a family-owned and operated business dedicated to exceeding customers’ expectations.

The addition of Village Plastics will allow for brand expansion and give KEENE Family of Companies a chance to grow in the local community, as well as nationally. Jim Keene, CEO stated,“With every acquisition we have found more synergistic aspects than we thought possible. The addition of Village Plastics will be no different and the precision quality of the extrusions will add to our understanding of filament production while we develop further our profiling capabilities.”

Keene Building Products is a manufacturer of 3-dimensional filament products for the building envelope and noise control markets. Dependable, LLC is an American manufacturer of professional grade floor products for repair, restoration and new construction. Continental Products blends liquid coatings for industrial, wood and greenhouse markets. The Keene Family of Companies is the holding entity for all the assets.

For further information call 877.514.5336 or email at info(at)keenebuilding.com.