James F. McCluskey, a founding member of the law firm Momkus McCluskey Roberts LLC in Lisle, Illinois, was installed as President Elect of the Illinois State Bar Association during a recent ceremony.

A long-time member and officer of the ISBA, McCluskey was chosen as 3rd Vice President in a state-wide election in 2015, and served the organization as its 2nd Vice President the past 12 months. Prior to that he was elected ISBA Secretary in 2013, was a member of the Board of Governors and previously served as a member of its Assembly. He was chairman of the Board’s Agenda and Practice Committee, and served on its Civil Practice & Procedure Council, as well as its Allerton House Committee. McCluskey is in line to serve as ISBA President in 2018.

McCluskey concentrates his practice in the trial of commercial cases before all State and Federal Courts in Illinois, and is admitted to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. In addition to his service on the ISBA Board of Governors, he is an active member of the DuPage County Bar Association, having held a number of key posts in both organizations over the years, including bar president from 2001 to 2002. He also holds memberships in the Kane County Bar Association, West Suburban Bar Association, Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, Cook County and DuPage Justinian’s, and chaired the Illinois Bar Association’s Facilities & Technology Committee.

“I’m honored and excited to continue serving the Illinois State Bar Association in the capacity as the organization’s President Elect,” McCluskey stated. “I look forward to aiding in the ISBA’s mission of assisting my fellow lawyers, while working to promote opportunities for improvement to the legal system in Illinois.”

McCluskey earned a B.S. from Elmhurst College, Elmhurst, Ill., in 1976, his J.D. from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb in 1979, and an L.L.M in 1988 from The John Marshall Law School in Chicago.

