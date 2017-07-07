Gracie McCastler, a retired educator, has completed her new book “Lead by Example”: an in-depth guide to recognizing one’s own leadership flaws and working to eliminate them.

Gracie is a teacher, preacher, and community leader. As an educator, she has held many leadership positions. Her leadership style is a transformational leader. As a leader, the capability to inspire, motivate, and enhance others’ qualities is her strength. She has been a voice spiritually, educationally, and economically in the community. She advocates by speaking up for the youth, elderly, and the disenfranchised. Gracie is a catalyst for change.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Gracie McCastler’s expertly crafted work engages the reader to be mindful of their own leadership tendencies and reform them to be more effective. McCastler describes the role and importance of a leader in any organization. The work details various styles of leadership, and the strengths and weaknesses of each.

The purpose of the book is to make individuals cognizant of effective leadership and various leadership styles. The book describes organizational leadership, educational leadership, and Christian leadership. It also discusses creating a professional community with a clear vision and mission statement.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Lead by Example” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.