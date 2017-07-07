Stanley Williams, a native of the West Indies, dedicated writer and father, has completed his new book “The Master's Daughter”: a well-researched and exciting story of love, family, and sacrifice highlighting the romance between native Caribbean islander, Augustus, and the attractive, Scottish lady, Elizabeth.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Stanley Williams’s dramatic tale places the reader during the building of the Panama Canal in the early 1900s where racial tensions still run high even after freedom has been granted to the slaves. Both raised in the Caribbean and yet from different ethnicities, Augustus and Elizabeth still find their love for each other goes beyond the confines of their physical world.

A son of a family of freed slaves, Augustus finds work building the Panama Canal in Barbados. While on his voyage to the area for the project, Gus becomes fast friends with Lenny, a fellow worker. They both realize the dangers in their hard labor and promise to manage the affairs of the other if he should die. Located in the same area are Dr. Peter Grant and his family who had moved to St. Vincent in the Caribbean from Scotland to start a sugarcane plantation. His daughter, Elizabeth, meets Gus when he is running an errand for her father. The two young lovers kindle an affair that creates a rift and possibly a permanent divide between Elizabeth and her family.

