Truckstop.com Announces Load Tracking Integration into ITS Dispatch

Truckstop.com, the leader in supply chain management solutions, is pleased to announce all ITS Dispatch users now have access to the best load tracking software on the market.

Truckstop.com’s Load Tracking helps brokers and shippers get a real-time view into their freight movement at a fraction of the cost of competitors. Truckstop.com’s ITS Dispatch is the industry’s leading cloud-based TMS software. The integration allows brokers and shippers to easily integrate freight visibility into their current dispatching process.

“Integrating our Load Tracking software into ITS Dispatch gives our customers a way to easily monitor freight movement so they can spend more time making revenue-generating phone calls, instead of time-consuming check calls,” said Thayne Boren, General Manager of Truckstop.com’s Mobile Division. “It truly is a game-changer for their users as margins continue to get tighter and more and more shippers are requiring load visibility.”

Load Tracking is tied directly into ITS Dispatch’s TMS platform so users can add tracking as part of their normal load distribution process. It provides location updates every hour and the ability to set up geo-fences around pick-up and drop-off locations, as well as an easy way for drivers to provide important documents to the broker.

“We’re excited to integrate Load Tracking with industry-leading products like ITS Dispatch,” said Boren. “We know this solution will help their users meet the ever-increasing visibility demands of shippers.”

A product of Truckstop.com, ITS Dispatch is the industry's leading web-based TMS for small to mid-sized carriers and brokers, trusted by 50,000 users. A single platform for one-click invoicing, payroll, IFTA, load management, and more, ITS Dispatch simplifies and organizes so carrier and broker users can focus on growing their business.

Truckstop.com’s Load Tracking is the most affordable way to gain visibility into freight-movement and is integrated directly into the Truckstop.com freight-matching marketplace and top TMS platforms.

About Truckstop.com

Truckstop.com is the industry’s most trusted load board and largest freight marketplace. With a host of technology solutions across the freight lifecycle, Truckstop.com helps carriers, brokers, and shippers grow their bottom line, make better decisions, and forge lasting connections with fellow freight professionals. Truckstop.com offers qualified capacity solutions, transportation management software, load tracking, powerful rate comparison tools, integrated data solutions, a payment platform, insurance products, and more. The company is recognized as a leading resource for freight data and trends, informing outlets like BB&T and Bloomberg Financial.