PowerObjects, an HCL Company, recently released the new PowerChat add-on for Microsoft Dynamics 365. This solution allows users to easily create and customize a chat widget from inside their CRM environment. By placing a unique script code, generated in the solution, anywhere on their website, subscribers are able to chat with visitors in real time and track those conversations in CRM.

“PowerChat is a powerful add-on that gives users the ability to interact with customers and leads in real time,” says Dean Jones, Senior Vice President at PowerObjects. “Having conversations associated with a record in CRM allows chat agents to quickly view past transcripts to help identify reoccurring questions or pain points for that individual.”

The out-of-the-box version of PowerChat includes a rating option that appears in the chat widget once a chat has ended. “The chat rating feature is a quick way for visitors to share how their experience working with a particular agent was,” shared Jones. “Managers can run an advanced find based on chat ratings, to easily see how their agents are performing.”

PowerChat is one of thirty-one add-ons that PowerObjects has developed to enhance Microsoft Dynamics CRM functionality. Like all PowerPack add-ons, a free 30-day trial of PowerChat is available for download on the PowerObjects website.

