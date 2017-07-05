Andalay Solar Working to Complete Its Audits

Andalay Solar, Inc. (the “Company” or “Andalay”) (OTCMKTS: WEST), a provider of integrated solar power system technology and hardware, announced today it is working diligently to complete its audits.

“While the process was delayed by resource constraints, we are pleased to report that we have made significant progress in completing the audits and being current in our SEC filings,” said Ed Bernstein, Andalay CEO. The Company is working with its Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm, RBSM LLP, to complete the audits and file with the SEC as soon as practicable.

About Andalay Solar: (OTCMKTS: WEST) Founded in 2001, the Company is a designer of integrated solar power systems. The Company has been a pioneer in the concept of integrating the racking, wiring and grounding directly into a solar panel, supported by a unique intellectual property and a portfolio of related patents. For more information on the Company, visit http://www.andalaysolar.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements - Safe Harbor Statements made in this letter that are not historical in nature, including those related to market acceptance of products, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "projects," "plans," "will," "may," "can," "anticipates," believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning and include statements regarding completing the audits and filing with the SEC as soon as practicable. The statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or quantified, and our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our ability to complete our 2015 and 2016 audits as soon as practicable and the other risk factors discussed in the Business and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections in filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.