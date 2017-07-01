America’s Essential Hospitals Announces New Board Leadership

America's Essential Hospitals If ever there was a time in our recent past when we should truly be focused on our most vulnerable, it is now.

New member leaders for America’s Essential Hospitals and its research and quality arm, Essential Hospitals Institute, today officially began their new roles overseeing the organizations’ work.

"We value the talent, energy, and new perspectives our board members bring to our association," said Bruce Siegel, MD, MPH, president and CEO of America’s Essential Hospitals. "We look forward to working with them in our advocacy, research, and population health improvement efforts."

Donna Sollenberger, MA, executive vice president and CEO of University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) at Galveston, becomes America’s Essential Hospitals’ board chair, replacing John Haupert, president and CEO of Grady Memorial Hospital, in Atlanta. Haupert becomes past-chair.

"I am honored to serve as board chair of America’s Essential Hospitals," Sollenberger said. "Our association serves as a strong advocate for essential hospitals - those that care for people who face economic hardships and that provide lifesaving services and physician training for communities. I am proud to chair the board of an organization that ensures the voices of underserved patients are heard, and that advocates for access and equitable care for all."

Joseph Scott, president and CEO of Jersey City Medical Center and executive vice president of health care transformation at RWJBarnabas Health, in Jersey City, New Jersey, becomes the association’s new chair-elect. Michael Karpf, MD, executive vice president for health affairs at UK HealthCare, in Lexington, Kentucky, continues as the board’s secretary, and Sharon O’Keefe, MS, president of University of Chicago Medicine, continues as treasurer.

The new Essential Hospitals Institute board chair is Susan Moffatt-Bruce, MD, PhD, chief quality and patient safety officer at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, in Columbus.

"I am delighted to be part of the America’s Essential Hospitals team. If ever there was a time in our recent past when we should truly be focused on our most vulnerable, it is now," said Moffatt-Bruce. "Through continued research, patient engagement, and strong population health efforts, American’s Essential Hospitals and Essential Hospitals Institute will enable patient-centric care delivery for all those who are so deserved of the highest quality of care."

Moffatt-Bruce succeeds Leon Haley Jr., MD, MHSA, vice president of health affairs at UF Health Jacksonville and dean of the University of Florida College of Medicine – Jacksonville. Haley becomes past-chair.

The Institute’s new chair-elect and secretary is Delvecchio Finley, MPP, CEO of Alameda Health System, in Oakland, California. Christine Neuhoff, JD, system vice president and chief legal officer at St. Luke’s Health System in Boise, Idaho, becomes the Institute’s new treasurer. Siegel continues as recording secretary (ex officio).

NEW AND CONTINUING DIRECTORS

America’s Essential Hospitals’ board welcomes these new at-large member directors:

--Charlie Shields, president and CEO, Truman Medical Centers, Kansas City, Missouri.

--Kevin Spiegel, president and CEO, Erlanger Health System, Chattanooga, Tennessee.

These member leaders continue as at-large association board directors:

--Akram Boutros, MD, president and CEO, The MetroHealth System, Cleveland

--Patrick Cawley, MD, MHM, executive director and CEO, Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), Charleston, South Carolina

--Eric Dickson, MD, MHCM, president and CEO, UMass Memorial Health Care, Worcester, Massachusetts

--Susan Ehrlich, MD, MPP, CEO, Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center

--Barry Freedman, president and CEO, Einstein Healthcare Network, Philadelphia

--Wright Lassiter III, president and CEO, Henry Ford Health System, Detroit

--Carlos Migoya, president and CEO, Jackson Health System, Miami

--Steve Purves, president and CEO, Maricopa Integrated Health System, Phoenix

--Samuel Ross, MD, MS, CEO, Bon Secours Hospital, Baltimore

--Pamela Sutton-Wallace, MPH, CEO, University of Virginia Health System, Charlottesville, Virginia

The Essential Hospitals Institute board added these new member directors:

--Ericka Brown, MD, MBA, executive vice president, Ben Taub General Hospital and Quentin Mease Hospital, Houston

--Dave Chokshi, MD, MSc, senior assistant vice president, NYC Health + Hospitals, New York

These member leaders continue as Institute board directors:

--Reuven Pasternak, MD, MPH, MBA, CEO and vice president for health systems, Stony Brook University Hospital, Stony Brook, New York

--Anthony Patterson, RN, MSHA, senior vice president for inpatient services, UAB Hospital, Birmingham, Alabama

--Jon Pryor, MD, MBA, CEO, Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis

--John Jay Shannon, MD, CEO, Cook County Health & Hospitals System, Chicago

--Loel Solomon, PhD, vice president, community health for Kaiser Permanente in Oakland, California, was named an outside, at-large Institute director.

These leaders also continue as outside, at-large Institute directors:

--Ann Scott Blouin, PhD, RN, executive vice president of customer relations, The Joint Commission, Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois

--Stuart Guterman, independent consultant, Washington, D.C.

--Erica Murray, MPA, president and CEO, CAPH-California Association of Public Hospitals and Health Systems, Oakland

About America’s Essential Hospitals

America’s Essential Hospitals is the leading association and champion for hospitals and health systems dedicated to high-quality care for all, including the vulnerable. Since 1981, America’s Essential Hospitals has initiated, advanced, and preserved programs and policies that help these hospitals ensure access to care. We support members with advocacy, policy development, research, and education.

Our more than 300 members are vital to their communities, providing primary care through trauma care, disaster response, health professional training, research, public health programs, and other services. They innovate and adapt to lead the broader health care community toward more effective and efficient care. Learn more at essentialhospitals.org.

About Essential Hospitals Institute

Essential Hospitals Institute is the research and quality arm of America’s Essential Hospitals. The Institute supports the nation’s essential hospitals as they provide high-quality, equitable, and affordable care to their communities. Working with members of America’s Essential Hospitals, we identify promising practices from the field, conduct research, disseminate innovative strategies, and help our members improve their organizational performance. We do all of this with an eye toward improving individual and population health, especially for vulnerable people.