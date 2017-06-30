Winter is certainly NOT here. TV fanatics who simply cannot miss the season premiere of HBO’s fantasy drama Game of Thrones (July 16) need not fear when staying at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit. The AAA Five Diamond resort on Mexico’s Pacific Coast is throwing a watch party in its Koi Bar, complete with themed cocktails and canapes and a green screen for guests to envision themselves as King (or Queen) of the Iron Throne. Ideal for watching epic sports matches or, in this case, the struggle for the 7 Kingdoms, Koi, which opened last year upon a $600K renovation of the space, features a 26 ft X 26 ft projector screen, 27-ft dramatic marble bar, state of the art sound and video equipment and comfortable seating for groups. Themed bites for the evening include Dracarys (High Valyrian for Dragonfire), a crab salad topped with a cream cheese rolled in caviar dressed with Sriracha, and Song of Ice & Fire, seared red tuna topped a seaweed nori ice cream ball. In case one can’t make it to Mexico for the party, the resort is sharing its recipes for the Dragon Eye and Fire & Blood cocktails that would appease even the Dragon Mother herself, Daenerys Targaryen.

DRAGON EYE

1 oz Passion fruit puree

1 tsp Lime juice

2 oz Don Julio 70

1 oz agave syrup

Directions: Combine all ingredients in shaker and pour over ice. Rim the glass with Tajin (chili salt) and garnish with a slice of royal lemon carved into a dragon crest.

FIRE & BLOOD

1 oz Guava puree

1 oz Ginger syrup with royal lemon peel

1 ½ oz Etiqueta Negra Whiskey

A touch of red wine

Directions: Combine puree, syrup and whiskey in a glass then top with red wine. Garnish with a lime twist with cuts simulating a dragon skin and sprig of rosemary.

For more information on Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, visit http://vallarta.grandvelas.com/.

About Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit:

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, a Leading Hotel of the World, enjoys a privileged natural setting with flowering, landscaped gardens beside a long stretch of pristine beach and a dramatic backdrop of the Sierra Madre mountains. The centerpiece of the gardens is a three-tiered infinity pool, a preferred spot for catching the legendary sunsets. The AAA Five Diamond all-inclusive resort features 267 ocean-view suites, some with private plunge pools, and all with plasma TVs, wireless internet access, fully stocked mini bar, L'Occitane amenities and Nespresso machines.

