Lennar to Host Grand Opening of Venue at Lighthouse Station on July 15

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B) is pleased to host the Grand Opening of Venue at Lighthouse Station, its newest Active Adult (55+) community in Barnegat, NJ, on July 15th from 1pm to 4pm. The public is invited to take part in the festivities and enjoy food, fun, exciting prizes and entertainment. Be sure to ask about limited-time Grand Opening incentives and discover all the exciting amenities that will be offered at this new Ocean County community.

“Venue at Lighthouse Station offers convenience and luxury with an ideal location and amazing onsite amenities,” said Anthony Mignone, President of Lennar’s Tri-State Division. “This community sets the standard for active adult living and will allow you to experience the lifestyle you’ve been waiting for.”

Homebuyers can choose from four exquisitely designed single-level floor plans (the Absecon, Barnegat, Cape May and Chapel Hill) with over 2,200 sq. ft. of open concept living space (per plan). All homes offer two to three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage. Other highlights include: Elegant finishes, versatile bonus rooms, inviting great rooms, gourmet-inspired kitchens, luxurious master suites and more. “Homeowners can also opt for second floor living space, screened porches, sun rooms and basements,” said Mignone.

Priced from the upper $200s, homes are designed under the Lennar’s Everything’s Included® mantra, including features that are options from other builders in every home. Residents can also rest easy knowing that a Homeowners Association (HOA) takes care of lawn cutting, snow removal, upkeep and the maintenance of the Clubhouse and amenities.

The community will feature a state-of-the-art clubhouse, outdoor swimming pool, great room, multi-purpose room, coffee bar, aerobics room and fitness center, sports bar, wine cellar (to store homeowners’ favorite wines), pickle ball, tennis, ballroom, billiards room, conference room, kitchen, library, card room, arts and crafts room and sports courts. “Venue at Lighthouse station is the ideal place to meet new friends, stay active, explore new hobbies and get the most out of life,” added Mignone.

Venue at Lighthouse Station is located just minutes from the spectacular beaches, dining and entertainment in Long Beach Island. It is also in close proximity to Cloverdale Farm County Park, Stafford Square Mall, the Garden State Parkway and Route 9.

Venue at Lighthouse Station is located at 762 Lighthouse Drive in Barnegat Township, NJ. To learn more, call 609-349-9258 or to join the community’s VIP list, visit http://www.LennarNewJersey.com

