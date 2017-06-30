Brook Forest Voices Sponsors 2017 Rocky Mountain Literary Festival

October 21,2017 A passion for reading, the love of literature, and a sense of community has inspired a group of mountain-area residents to launch this endeavor.

Brook Forest Voices is proud to be a chapter sponsor of the third Rocky Mountain Literary Festival being held this fall at the Mount Vernon Country Club in the foothills west of Denver. The festival is a gathering of authors, readers, and books to celebrate the importance of literature in our culture and education. RMLF is the only literary festival that uses a portion o﻿f the proceeds to fund scholarships for mountain-area graduating high school seniors.

This year's selected authors sharing their journey of research, writing, and publishing for the October 21st festival are Melanie Crowder, Kevin Fedarko, Scott Gibson, Judi Hendricks, Ausma Zehanat Khan, and Greg Dobbs (author and moderator). Those attending will gain a sense of personal acquaintance with the writers while hearing about the experiences that inspired their books.

About Brook Forest Voices: a complete audio production studio located just west of Denver in Evergreen, CO, specializing in audiobook narration, production, publishing and distribution. Authors and publishing companies wanting to learn more about BFV services can visit http://www.brookforestvoices.com or contact Jaime Andrade, BFV Business Manager at 303-670-4145.