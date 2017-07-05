SportsMemorabilia.com, the Web’s leading retailer of authentic autographed memorabilia, worked in conjunction with eBay to power a truly one of a kind auction event to benefit The V Foundation for Cancer Research. The event is scheduled to run on eBay from July 5th to the 12th, and will feature limited edition 1-of-1 sports collectibles, as well as once in a lifetime experiences worldwide.

The V Foundation is the legacy of highly decorated basketball player, coach and broadcaster, Jimmy Valvano that is dedicated to finding a cure for cancer. The Jimmy V Charity Auction gives sports fans the chance to take home an extremely rare piece of sports history or come face to face with their favorite athletes, all while raising money for a meaningful cause. During the Jimmy V Foundation Auction, sports fans can bid on the following:



Anthony Rizzo Cook-Off for Cancer

Fanatics Super Bowl LII Party

Private Dinner with Andre Dawson

Kentucky Oaks & Derby VIP Experience

FIVB World Championship in Vienna

Diagnosed with adenocarcinoma bone cancer in June 1992, Jimmy V lost his battle less than a year later at the age of 47. A month before his death, Valvano announced the creation of The V Foundation for Cancer Research while receiving the Arthur Ashe Courage and Humanitarian Award at the 1993 ESPYs. Since, the organization has since awarded over $170 million in cancer research grants while becoming one of the leading groups of cancer research funds. Now, sports fans can support to The V Foundation’s battle against cancer by bidding on Jimmy V Charity Auction items now at http://www.ebay.com/rpp/jimmy-v-auction.

