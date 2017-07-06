High-Tech Real Estate Attracts Local Talent

Movoto Real Estate "Movoto is willing to try new concepts,” said Gary. “I wanted to join an up-and-coming real estate company with ideas."

With over sixteen years of professional real estate experience in the Fresno market, and serving as a real estate Professor at Fresno City College, Gary Carter knows the ins-and-outs of the real estate industry.

“Movoto is willing to try new concepts,” said Gary. “I wanted to join an up-and-coming real estate company with ideas.”

Combining advanced technology with grass roots community outreach is new to real estate; an approach that is ahead of its time in the traditional space. Movoto and its agents donate time and resources to local organizations, support youth leadership and growth, and sponsor food drives in the Fresno and Clovis communities.

“Movoto’s online exposure as the number one real estate website in our community helps agents succeed as well,” Gary said.

Movoto’s processes and strategies have proven measurable results in the marketplace. Properties listed with Movoto in Fresno sell 30% above asking price, 16% faster than competitor listings, and Movoto agents sell 50% more homes.

“With such advanced technology and service, we give our customers the advantage of selling or buying in their own comfortable setting," said Gary.

About Movoto

Movoto Real Estate was founded on a simple principle: Selling and buying real estate is too complicated. That’s why Movoto has dedicated over a decade to simplifying it. From humble beginnings as a three-person startup in 2005, the company has grown to become the second largest online real estate brokerage in the US and the only one licensed in all 50 states.

With the backing of Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., owner of the largest real estate portal in Japan, Movoto has developed a network of over 3,500 real estate agents. Movoto was selected four years in a row for Inc. Magazine’s 500|5000 fastest growing private companies. Over 26,000 clients have trusted Movoto agents with buying or selling their home and over 60 million people search for homes on Movoto each year. Learn more at movoto.com.