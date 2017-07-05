Shingo Prize Recipients Announced

Efforts like this lift the quality of life not only for the people who work at the facility but also for the communities in which they live.

The Shingo Institute, a program of the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University, bestowed multiple awards for Lean operational excellence at the International Shingo Conference in April 2017. These included two Shingo Prizes, two Shingo Silver Medallions, two Shingo Bronze Medallions, and four Shingo Publication awards. Recipients are listed below.

Notable recipients this year included the first Shingo Prize recipient in Russia. Ball Beverage Packaging of Europe, Naro Fominsk Ends’ award was accepted by Plant Manager Sergey Kruzhkov, who began his career at the facility as a manufacturing associate.

Other firsts for this year’s recipients included the first award for a company in the Dominican Republic and the first award for a company in Honduras. Another notable achievement: Letterkenny Army Depot received its tenth Shingo award.

One of the great stories that came out at the conference was Shingo Bronze Medallion recipient, Land Apparel S.A. in Honduras. In their efforts to improve the processes at the facility, managers and engineers earned qualifications as teachers and the leaders of the facility went through the process to make it an official highs school in order to provide basic education to workers. The company extended the lunch break to an hour and twenty minutes so workers could take classes. At the time of the Shingo Conference, over 1,000 workers had attended classes and over 100 of those had graduated high school. More than 70 of those had gone on to attend college courses. It’s an inspiring example of how a company can lift its entire community.

Shingo Institute Executive Director Ken Snyder said, “Efforts like this lift the quality of life not only for the people who work at the facility but also for the communities in which they live. Improvement in the workplace can be the key to much broader improvements and we applaud Land Apparel for its accomplishments.”

Below is the list of awards bestowed during the awards gala of the 2017 Shingo Conference.

Shingo Prize

Ball Beverage Packaging Europe,

Naro Fominsk Ends

Naro Fominsk, Russia

Watch the Acceptance Video

Boston Scientific Cork

Cork, Ireland

Watch the Acceptance Video

Shingo Silver Medallion Award

Hospira Limited, a Pfizer Company

Haina, San Cristobal, Dominican Republic

Meda Rottapharm Ltd, a Mylan Company

Dublin, Ireland

Shingo Bronze Medallion Award

Land Apparel S.A.

Puerto Cortés, Honduras

Letterkenny Army Depot,

PATRIOT Launcher New Build Program

Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, USA

Shingo Publication Award

2-Second Lean

Paul A. Akers

Card-Based Control Systems for a Lean Work Design

Matthias Thürer, Mark Stevenson and Charles Protzman

Achieving Safe Health Care

Jan Compton

The Toyota Way to Service Excellence

Jeffrey K. Liker and Karyn Ross

About the Shingo Prize

Once called “the Nobel prize for manufacturing” by Business Week magazine, the Shingo Prize is now an award that recognizes organizations of all kinds which demonstrate an exceptional culture that fosters continuous improvement. It is based on a complete assessment of an organization’s culture and systems and how well they drive world-class results. Shingo examiners focus on the degree to which the Shingo Guiding Principles of the Shingo Model™ are evident in the behavior of employees.

This focus is unique in the world and is the most rigorous way to determine whether an organization is fundamentally improving for the long-term.

About the Shingo Institute

A program of the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University, the Shingo Institute is named after Japanese industrial engineer and Toyota advisor, Shigeo Shingo. Dr. Shingo distinguished himself as one of the world’s thought leaders in concepts, management systems and improvement techniques that have become known as the Toyota Production System.

Drawing from Dr. Shingo’s teachings and years of experience working with organizations worldwide, the Shingo Institute developed the Shingo Model™ which is the basis for its several educational offerings, including workshops, study tours and conferences. Workshops are available in multiple languages through the Institute’s licensed affiliates. For more information on workshops, affiliates, or to register to attend the next International Shingo Conference, please visit http://www.shingo.org.