SBS Group Named to Redmond Channel Partner Magazine RCP 200 List

SBS Group, a leading information technology services and consulting firm, was named by Redmond Channel Partner magazine on Monday to the RCP 200, a list of the top 200 Microsoft partners in the United States.

“We are honored to be named to the RCP 200,” said James Bowman, President and CEO of SBS Group. “Our team is dedicated to leveraging Microsoft’s technology to provide great solutions that deliver business value to our customers.”

"The great Microsoft partners combine strong technical expertise with a sophisticated understanding of their customers' business requirements to deliver great solutions. The companies that made our 2nd annual RCP 200 list demonstrated those qualities," said Scott Bekker, Editor-in-Chief of Redmond Channel Partner magazine, the leading channel publication for the Microsoft partner community.

Companies in the RCP 200 range from those partners who produce sizable revenues in Microsoft practices to companies with very specialized practices to partner companies with great connections to Microsoft's internal product experts.

The article and complete list are available in the May/June issue of Redmond Channel Partner magazine and on RCPmag.com.

About Redmond Channel Partner

Redmond Channel Partner (RCP) is an independent advocate for Microsoft partners, including solution providers, managed services providers (MSPs), hosters, cloud partners and independent software vendors (ISVs). https://rcpmag.com

About SBS Group

SBS Group is a Microsoft Master VAR and Indirect Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP) specializing in Microsoft Dynamics solutions and services for companies of all sizes. With more than 3,000 active customers served by over 300 employees across 40 locations in North America, SBS Group is a recognized leader in cloud ERP, CRM, productivity and business intelligence solutions. We simplify the cloud experience and help our customers realize business value faster with SBS Group AXIO solutions for Dynamics 365 and our streamlined RightPath approach. SBS Group is headquartered in Edison, NJ and has been a recognized leader in Microsoft business solutions for over 30 years. http://www.sbsgroupusa.com