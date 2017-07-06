NSC Technologies has acquired Superior Resource Group

“We are really excited about this acquisition and look forward to partnering with SRG’s management team. NSC is committed to providing the necessary resources and capital to support further growth and expansion”.

White Wolf Capital LLC (“White Wolf”) is pleased to announce that NSC Technologies, LLC (“NSC”) has acquired Superior Resource Group, Inc. (“SRG”). White Wolf recapitalized NSC, in partnership with NSC’s management team, in November 2016. The acquisition allows both NSC and SRG to expand their service offerings to their clients.

Paul Rodriguez, CEO and Founder of NSC, noted “We are really excited about this acquisition and look forward to partnering with SRG’s management team. NSC is committed to providing the necessary resources and capital to support further growth and expansion”.

Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About SRG

Superior Resource Group, Inc., located in Green Bay, Wisconsin, provides premier contract engineering services, such as skilled trades staffing and direct placements, to clients in a wide range of industries. The company has established a well-recognized brand name for its entrepreneurial spirit and employs a collaborative and consultative management recruiting approach to ensure project results that exceed management and client expectations. For further information, please visit: http://www.superior-rg.com.

About NSC

NSC specializes in staffing and workforce management solutions for a wide range of industries: defense, marine, energy, and industrial markets. NSC’s staffing experts identify top technical professionals and craftsman who are reliable, verifiably skilled, and safety-minded to support customers as direct hire or contingent employees. For further information, please visit: http://www.nsc-tech.com.

About White Wolf

White Wolf is a private investment firm that began operations in late 2011 and is focused on management buyouts, recapitalizations and investments in leading middle market companies. In general, White Wolf seeks both mezzanine and private equity investment opportunities in companies that are headquartered in North America with $10 million to $100 million in revenues and up to $10 million in EBITDA. Preferred industries include: manufacturing, business services, information technology, security, aerospace and defense. For further information, please visit: http://www.whitewolfcapital.com.

NSC Acquisition Criteria

NSC is actively seeking add-on acquisition opportunities that meet the following criteria:



Providers of skilled-labor staffing and workforce management solutions.

Revenue of $5 million to $50 million.

Regional or national focus.

Please contact Elie Azar, Managing Director, at (917) 420-2145 or by email at elie.azar(at)whitewolfcapital(dot)com to discuss potential acquisition candidates.