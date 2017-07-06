PSSC Labs, a developer of custom High Performance Computing (HPC) and Big Data computing solutions, today announced its work with Atmospheric Data Solutions, LLC (ADS) to provide powerful, turn-key HPC Cluster solutions for its weather modeling solutions.

Atmospheric Data Solutions works with various public and private agencies, including major utility providers, to develop atmospheric science products that help mitigate and manage risk from severe weather and future climate change. The weather modeling solutions that ADS create include high impact weather forecast guidance products, tailored regional wildfire forecast guidance products, and utility load and outage forecasts - all requiring analysis of a large quantity of data that demands high performance computing to maximize accuracy and maximize the number of times models can be run daily.

PSSC Labs will work with ADS to provide powerful and customized supercomputing solutions for their weather modeling products, maximizing performance while staying within the budgetary constraints of each organization utilizing the end product. In addition to deploying PSSC Lab’s PowerWulf Clusters, ADS works with PSSC Labs to ensure the installation of custom modeling software on all HPC solutions, providing a truly turn key solution that is delivered ready to use.

The PowerWulf Cluster consists of 768 Intel Xeon Processor Cores, 4 Nvidia Tesla GPU Adapters, 2.1 TB System Memory, and 40TB+ Storage, all connected via Mellanox InfiniBand Interconnects, with additional configurations available. The PowerWulf Cluster includes PSSC Labs’ CBeST Cluster Management Toolkit to simplify the management, monitoring and maintenance. PSSC Labs will continue to support the HPC Cluster by providing operating system upgrades and continued system maintenance.

“PSSC Labs was accommodating every step of the way, whether it was finding the best hardware configuration within our client’s budget or allowing our own engineers on site to work on the clusters before delivery," said Scott Capps, Principal and Founder of ADS. “The result is that our clients can now run models four times a day, as opposed to only twice a day with previous HPC set ups, with the results from the models delivered faster, as well.”

PSSC Labs’ PowerWulf HPC Cluster offer a reliable, flexible, high performance computing platform for a variety of applications in the following verticals: Design & Engineering, Life Sciences, Physical Science, Financial Services and Machine/Deep Learning.

Every PowerWulf HPC Cluster includes a three-year unlimited phone / email support package (additional year support available) with all support provided by their US based team of experienced engineers. Prices for a custom built PowerWulf HPC Cluster solution start at $20,000. For more information, see http://www.pssclabs.com/solutions/hpc-cluster/

