Durban Tourism Welcomes Essence Festival Back to South Africa

Durban Tourism is pleased to welcome Essence Festival Durban back to South Africa September 26 - October 1, 2017. Essence’s “party with a purpose” will feature world-famous speakers, local artists, international performers, and more, celebrating the spirit of the African continent through a variety of art forms. The event will take place at Durban’s International Convention Centre, located just minutes from the city’s magnificent “Golden Mile” beachfront.

Durban Tourism Head Phillip Sithole attended Essence Festival in New Orleans this weekend, where he spoke about the draw of hosting an event of this caliber in his city.

“South Africa is a bucket list trip for so many people, and our country’s culture and heritage is one of the top visitor experiences,” said Sithole. “Essence Festival Durban offers the perfect opportunity for travelers to fully immerse themselves in African culture while enjoying the world-class festival programming Essence is known for. We are looking forward to seeing many of those who are here in our sister city of New Orleans this weekend in Durban this fall.”

SAA Vacations is offering several travel packages, with prices starting at $1,999 per person for a six-night stay in Durban at a leading four star hotel, including airfare from New York or Washington, D.C.

For those seeking to a more comprehensive South African experience, the 12-day Ultimate South Africa & Essence Festival package starts at $2,699 per person with airfare from New York or Washington, D.C., and includes:



Two nights in Johannesburg, including a day on the “Journey to Freedom” tour that shares the country’s progression toward democracy with visits to the Apartheid Museum and other historical sites

Three nights in Cape Town, including a full-day cultural tour of Robben Island and the townships to learn the stories of everyday people living under apartheid

Four nights in Durban during the Essence Festival

Round trip economy air from New York (JFK) or Washington Dulles (IAD)

Daily breakfast

Round trip airport transfers

Extension packages featuring big five safaris and Zulu cultural immersion programs are also available. Full details about the festival and all packages can be found at http://www.essence.com/festival-durban.

ABOUT DURBAN

Located an hour southeast of Johannesburg by air, Durban is the beachfront gem of KwaZulu-Natal Province (KZN). A bustling harbor city and popular surfing spot, Durban lies on the Indian Ocean and is South Africa’s third largest urban area. A mix of Zulu, Indian, and Afrikaans traditions gives the city a rich cultural heritage, while outdoor activities abound on the signature "Golden Mile" beachfront and in the lush rolling hills that encompass Durban's suburbs. For more information, visit http://www.durbanexperience.co.za.