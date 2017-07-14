Creative Group appoints Stephanie Sorrells as Account Executive

Creative Group Inc., a performance improvement company, today announced that Stephanie Sorrells has joined the company as Account Executive, effective immediately.

“Stephanie’s understanding of the incentive travel market and her ability to deliver truly unique experiences sets her apart,” said Creative Group President, Janet Traphagen.

Sorrells will join the Business Development team and continue to lead her existing clients in addition to enabling the company to focus on new vertical markets. “The move to Creative Group provides me the opportunity to offer my clients more services from strategic meeting management to individual incentives and employee engagement solutions. I’m excited to join the team with its expanded resources and commitment to client excellence,” Sorrells said.

Creative Group offers meeting and event services, as well as incentive solutions, designed to align the behaviors of employees, sales forces and customers with desired results.

About Stephanie Sorrells

Sorrells has over 25 years of experience in the meetings and incentives business. Having run her own company, Vibrant Travel Solutions, for over fifteen years she has a keen understanding of the business, from strategic experience creation to on-site execution for Fortune 100 customers. She prides herself on her 100 percent customer satisfaction ratings. Sorrells is a member of Leading Hotels of the World Advisory Board and Northstar Media Advisory Board. In addition, she is an international speaker, writer and author of Women Who Ignite.

About Creative Group

Creative Group, a Direct Travel company, is a full-service performance improvement company. The company specializes in engagement, incentive and recognition solutions, and end-to-end meeting and event management. An industry leader, Creative Group has been honored with the CMI 25 Award, which recognizes the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S., each year since the award’s inception in 2007. Creative Group was founded in 1970 and has served clients in financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, technology, automotive, hospitality and more.

Employing over 150 people, the company is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin, and maintains a large office in suburban Chicago as well as satellite offices in Detroit and Denver.