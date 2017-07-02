Your team can work smarter with software that’s built with them in mind, helping you say goodbye to frustrating processes and hello to productivity.

Construction Business Owner, the leading business management magazine for contractors, is pleased to announce a free webinar presented in partnership with Procore.

The live, online event, "The Future of Project Management," will take place August 10, 2017, at 1 p.m. EST. Registration is free at http://www.constructionbusinessowner.com/webinars.

In construction, it can be frustrating to work with an antiquated management system that doesn’t understand your specific workflows and needs. But many construction companies employ software programs that are so engrained into the company’s processes that managers may not realize it’s hurting productivity, efficiency and, ultimately, profits. So, how do you know if it’s time to say goodbye to your old solution?

Join our free webinar, “The Future of Project Management,” to learn about the next generation of construction software. Find out how to identify the needs of your field team and find a solution that meets those needs. Your team can work smarter with software that’s built with them in mind, helping you say goodbye to frustrating processes and hello to productivity.

This event will be presented by Ryan Igo. Igo is the construction technology manager at CF Evans Construction, where he is responsible for the implementation, training and management of all construction-related technology. He is a graduate of Clemson University’s construction science and management program and has held the roles of assistant superintendent and assistant project manager prior to his transition to construction technology.

The 1-hour, live webinar event includes a 45-minute presentation by Igo, followed by a 15-minute question-and-answer session.

Visit http://www.constructionbusinessowner.com/webinars to register today.

About Procore

Procore Technologies, Inc.'s construction management software helps firms increase project efficiency and accountability by streamlining and mobilizing project communication and documentation. This real-time data and accessibility minimizes costly risks and delays—ultimately boosting profits. Procore users manage all types of construction projects including industrial plants, office buildings, apartment complexes, university facilities, retail centers and more.

About Construction Business Owner

Construction Business Owner (CBO) is "The Business Management Magazine for Contractors" and provides business management knowledge that is of practical value to owners of construction companies. CBO provides articles that inform owners and managers on accounting, finance, insurance, regulatory issues, human resources, bidding strategies, technology, jobsite safety, equipment management and industry statistics. Article authors are well-known professionals who specialize in the construction industry. CBO has been an industry leader for more than 12 years and has a BPA-audited circulation of more than 40,000 construction company owners, presidents and managers. The magazine also delivers bonus content and construction industry news through its weekly e-newsletter—CBO Alert.