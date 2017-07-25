Creative Group launches EventAPP™ Creative Group Inc., a performance improvement company, today announced the release of its proprietary EventAPP™.

This event app takes meetings, events, incentives and tradeshows to the next level, providing deeper, richer engagement for all participants with real-time communication and seamless updates. “Because our EventAPP is designed by creators of group experiences, it delivers a more personalized two-way communication that truly engages the audience at every stage of a program,” said Creative Group President, Janet Traphagen.

Information provided includes personalized schedules, speaker and exhibitor profiles, interactive maps, attendee lists, and more. In addition, the app allows program organizers to manage, update and customize the app; optimizing the event impact and accelerating business goals.

About Creative Group

Creative Group, a Direct Travel company, is a full-service performance improvement company. The company specializes in engagement, incentive and recognition solutions, and end-to-end meeting and event management. An industry leader, Creative Group has been honored with the CMI 25 Award, which recognizes the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S., each year since the award’s inception in 2007. Creative Group was founded in 1970 and has served clients in financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, technology, automotive, hospitality and more.

Employing over 150 people, the company is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin, and maintains a large office in suburban Chicago as well as satellite offices in Detroit and Denver.