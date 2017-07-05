Steviva Ingredients Opens New Facilities in Spain and the U.S.

Steviva Offices - Salinas Spain With the onslaught of new business driven by the FDA label guidelines from major- and mid-size manufacturers, we have been forced to increase our research and development capabilities tenfold.

To meet growing global demands for all-natural, clean-label sweetening systems, Steviva Ingredients has opened two new facilities: a manufacturing and distribution center in Salinas, Spain, and a new headquarters in Portland, Oregon.

Spain Manufacturing and Distribution Center:

Broadening its international reach, specifically to Europe, the United Kingdom (UK), United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Africa, Steviva opened its Spain facility on May 1, 2017. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the new location will increase Steviva’s capacity to produce all-natural sweetening blends and expedite its international sales process.

“The EMEA region is facing obesity issues in countries such as the UK and Germany, and at the same time, obesity in UAE is rising to a dangerous level —zero-calorie sweeteners have become a necessity,” said Thom King, CEO and president of Steviva Ingredients.

Initial products will include Steviva’s PuRefine Ultra-Purified MonkSweet monk fruit extract line, Nectevia stevia-infused agave nectar and Steviva’s newest offering, Thaumaten, a plant protein sweetener modulator.

To lead the new facility in Spain, Mike Halvorsen has been named senior sales director EMEA at Steviva Ingredients. Before joining Steviva, he was senior vice president of sales at GLG Leading Life Technologies in Belgium. He brings nearly 25 years of experience to his new role.

New Portland headquarters:

In less than a year, Steviva has outgrown its headquarters in Portland. On July 1, 2017, the company will relocate to a location twice as large as its previous space.

“With the onslaught of new business driven by the FDA label guidelines from major- and mid-size manufacturers, we have been forced to increase our research and development capabilities tenfold and the production capacity of our clean-label sweetener systems by a multiple of four,” King said.

In addition to an expansive production area, office space and warehouse, the new location will feature a 4,000-square-foot registered laboratory and a research and development kitchen designed specifically to help manufacturers reformulate with clean-label sugar reduction. Adjacent to a 138-acre wetland, the new facility, located in the Southshore Corporate Park at 19250 NE Portal Way in Gresham, Oregon, features a 2,000-square-foot fitness center, yoga studio, boxing gym and a half-acre garden for employees and their families. Steviva is also installing a dozen bat houses to support the local bat habitat and reduce pest insects on the property.

Steviva expects to ramp up its staff in all areas including: research and development, sales, food safety, logistics, production and warehouse.

About Steviva Ingredients:

Steviva Ingredients Inc. is a global ingredient supplier with a focus on all-natural, high-intensity sweeteners and custom sweetening solutions for manufacturers. Steviva Ingredients sweeteners and bulk ingredients are GMO-free, soy-free, corn-free and allergen-free. More information is available at: http://www.stevivaingredients.com.

###