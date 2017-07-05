LifeAnswers Launches The Answer Key Podcast

Our goal is that The Answer Key podcasts will inspire new ideas and give professionals access to valuable industry expertise and experience they can use with potential clients," said Mark Stone, Chief Marketing Officer.

LifeAnswers Financial Group recently launched a podcast series for insurance agents and financial professionals called The Answer Key. The podcast will gather perspectives from various industry professionals and explore the inner workings of the life insurance, annuity, health, and long-term care marketplaces to help insurance agents and financial professionals. The Answer Key is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, and TuneIn.

“Podcasts can transform idle time into productive time,” says Mark Stone, LifeAnswers’ Chief Marketing Officer. “Insurance professionals are very busy, and we want to offer listeners the opportunity to obtain useful, relevant information no matter if they’re on the go, or have a moment in-between appointments. Our goal is that The Answer Key podcasts will inspire new ideas and give professionals access to valuable industry expertise and experience they can use with potential clients.”

LifeAnswers is a direct to the agent marketing and life insurance sales opportunity that combines a next generation technology platform, a compound recruiting model and a top-of-industry compensation plan backed by progressive training, consumer lead and education systems. LifeAnswers has been designed for existing Independent Marketing Organizations (IMOs) and independent insurance agents to achieve higher levels of success. The organization has contracted with a core group of top life insurance carriers for life insurance and annuity products for its members for every stage of a customer’s financial needs.

More information about LifeAnswers Financial Group and The Answer Key Podcast can be found at https://www.lifeanswersfg.com/the-answer-key-podcast-series/ or by contacting the company at info(at)LifeAnswersFG(dot)com.