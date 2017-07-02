Declare Your Independence from Boring Burgers

A new mobile app is about to become every burger lovers best friend. MyBurger, the custom burger builder, is making it easier than ever for users to order exactly what they’re craving from a local restaurant. The app enables users to select from a wide variety of meats, cheeses, and toppings to create a truly personal, one-of-a-kind burger in mouth-wateringly visual detail.

Scheduled for roll out on iOS and Android devices later this year, MyBurger is attempting to rewrite history (literally) with their 4th of July pre-launch campaign.

“On July 4th, 1776, the Founding Fathers gathered in Philadelphia to declare their independence… from boring burgers!,” says Magdim Mukhametshin, VP of Marketing. “No longer would they tolerate the soggy slices of bread and mince meat known as ‘British Burgers’. These new, beefier creations were stacked two, three, four patties high with American cheese and toppings from across the colonies.”

MyBurger aims to continue this “tradition” by allowing users to think outside the menu. Mix-and-match ingredients with the app’s easy-to-use interface. Be spontaneous! From meaty to vegan and everything in between, users can design their burger their way.

“This isn’t some assembly line, microwaved burger we’re talking here either,” says Arthur Khachatryan, founder of MyBurger. “You’re ordering from a local chef who takes pride in hand-crafting your burger. Cheesy. Spicy. Bacony. Whatever your tastes are, just do you!”

“As of now, we've partnered with FourSixFour in DTLA and Shaka Shack Burgers in Santa Monica” says Magdim. “They are the pioneer restaurants that will be the first to offer their custom burger options through the MyBurger app. Dozens more coming soon!"

The MyBurger app boasts product images of every ingredient that goes into the burger, meaning users aren’t just checking boxes next to “pepper jack” and “fried egg.” They’re actually seeing the pepper in that pepper jack cheese, that fried egg stacked on top of the burger, with engaging graphic design and a more intuitive user experience.

“Most restaurants just list out their burgers in the plainest, uninspired way. I wanted to visualize my meal.” says Mr. Khachatryan. “Plus, there’s something special about the anticipation behind knowing you’re getting exactly what you want to eat. Call it one of life’s little pleasures, but I trust my tastes. And I don’t have to be afraid of forgetting a new favorite burger, because MyBurger remembers all of my creations, so reordering from a local restaurant is only a few clicks away, no matter where I am.”

The app’s “MyBurger’s Better” feature even brings a little gamification to the experience, allowing users to post their custom recipes to a Leader Board where they’re upvoted based on how many others re-order it. The more love users get from the burger community, the juicier the title that’s bestowed upon them. But only one can become the Burger Baron, ruler of the custom burger realm!

The MyBurger app is free and will be available in the App Store and on Google Play later this year, but they’re inviting early adopters to be the first to experience the custom burger builder while in beta testing. For more information, check out their Press Kit.