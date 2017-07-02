Chris Morris, President of Morris Construction, added “there is a lot of complexity when building at and even below sea level. We were delighted to be selected by Theory R Properties for our expertise in this area.

Theory R Properties, is pleased to announce that Morris Construction in conjunction with architect Team Design, are making excellent progress to the 3-phase expansion project at the iconic Pierside Pavilion, which will be rebranded the Huntington Surf and Sport Building and sits across from the Pier on Main Street & Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach. When complete, there will be an additional 30,000 square feet housed in a 4-story building. The expansion will house high-end retail on the ground floor, a 2nd floor upscale restaurant with a rooftop terrace and two floors of office space.

Theory R Properties which purchased the building in 2002, commenced a significant remodel and addition to the property in 2016. Phase I which consisted of a refacing and expansion of store fronts to the drip-line was recently completed by renowned architect and owner of Team Design, Jeff Bergsma. Mr. Bergsma designed the entire project consisting of 3 phases. Phase II is the complicated installation of new elevator banks, stairway access to BLK restaurant and a clearing of the courtyard in preparation for phase III which will be the construction of a new tower. Team Design has worked in concert with Morris Construction on Phase II which is nearing completion this summer.

The new restaurant space will offer a sprawling 8,000 square feet to a fine dining establishment. It will include a gourmet kitchen, upscale finishes and plenty of attraction allowing a new business to thrive. The seating space includes a large indoor area as well as a partially covered terrace. The most exquisite piece of this space is the large rooftop terrace where diners can enjoy the beautiful views that Huntington Beach has to offer.

Over 10,000 square feet of the new expansion are dedicated to office suites, some including balcony space with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean.

“This is an exciting project and opportunity to design and construct a more contemporary look to this landmark building where visitors tend to congregate due to its premier location” stated Mr. Bergsma.

Chris Morris, President of Morris Construction, added “there is a lot of complexity when building at and even below sea level. We were delighted to be selected by Theory R Properties for our expertise in this area and look forward to what promises to be an outstanding finished product.”

Currently, Huntington Surf and Sport Building is a collection of bustling shops, offices and restaurants in nearly 90,000 square feet of existing space. The new addition will increase the overall square footage to over 120,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and office space. Existing shopping and dining establishments include Huntington Surf & Sport, Volcom, Hurley, Haviannas, Subway, BLK, Ponderosa Steak House, Gallagher’s Pub and Grill, Fred’s Mexican Café and George’s Grill.

Gary Daichendt, owner of Theory R Properties, stated “I could not be more delighted in working with Bergsma and Morris and the progress we have made.”