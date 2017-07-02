Sage Dental Welcomes Michelle Tydir, DMD

"Dentistry is a science and an art form. It is a passion that I have been fortunate enough to practice for 11 years. It has allowed me to care for thousands of patients and improve their quality of life.” Dr. Tydir said.

Michelle Tydir, DMD has joined the Boca Raton- based fastest growing dental service organization, Sage Dental.

Dr. Tydir attended the University of Florida and earned her dental degree from Nova Southeastern University. She belongs to the American Dental Association, the Florida Dental Association and the American Academy of Oral Medicine. Dr. Tydir is an Elite Invisalign provider.

"Dentistry is a science and an art form. It is a passion that I have been fortunate enough to practice for 11 years. It has allowed me to care for thousands of patients and improve their quality of life.” Dr. Tydir said.

Michelle Tydir, DMD will be the General Dentist at the new state of the art office located at 1 Alhambra Plaza Suite 25, Coral Gables, FL 33134 scheduled to open on July 5th 2017.

Sage Dental of Coral Gables will be offering general, cosmetic and specialty dentistry. In addition to offering patients high quality dental care and personalized treatments, Sage Dental of Coral Gables will be offering patients their VIP Discount Program to uninsured patients.

Dr. Tydir is now accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Tydir at Sage Dental of Coral Gables, call 866-880-5090 or go to https://www.mysagedental.com/appointment-request/?location=coral-gables

About Sage Dental

About Sage Dental Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Sage Dental has 50 convenient locations throughout South Florida, the Treasure Coast, Central Florida and now Georgia. Sage Dental is equipped to serve all of your dental needs. Whether you are looking for a General Dentist or a Specialist such as an Orthodontist, Oral Surgeon, Endodontist, Periodontist or a Pediatric Dentist, Sage Dental does it all. With over 52 facilities in Florida and now rapidly expanding in Georgia, Sage Dental has been treating patients with excellent dental care since 1997 and has treated over 600,000 patients. Sage Dental provides a range of services from preventative, general, reconstructive, cosmetic and all specialty dentistry. Follow Sage Dental Management on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn for daily updates.