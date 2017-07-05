Boxman Studios Introducing Container Restaurant Solution: Cantina

Boxman Studios providing a level of value and flexibility that’s completely unprecedented in full-prep restaurants.
(PRWEB) July 05, 2017
Boxman Studios is proud to introduce their premier food service model from the performance line, Cantina. This model is the ideal container kitchen for QSR restaurants and line-service concepts.
“Our team has done an amazing job of developing a kitchen product that gives restaurateurs flexibility in their menu and location,” said Logan Wyant, EVP Operations. “Food service interactions are changing, and we’re providing a level of value and flexibility that’s completely unprecedented in full-prep restaurants.”
The pre-engineered plans and value-engineered designs allow the Boxman Studios team to deliver completed structures much faster and at an optimal price point for entry-level restaurateurs Equipment packages and customization options available. For more information, or to receive a quote, go to http://info.boxmanstudios.com/cantina-kitchen or call 704-333-3733.
Key Features
- 30’ x 10’ footprint
- Built-in Front of House area
- Vestibule transaction and small dining space option
- Ecogrip floor
- FRP walls
- Hood optional
- Large, clean walls for easy branding
- Flat walls standard
- Corrugate walls available
- Two awnings
- Employees only entrance
Technical Features
- Two (2) Service windows for order-taking and serving
- Two (2) Employee only entrances
- Two (2) Customer points of entry
- 7’6” x 5’6” Front of house/ service area
- Two (2) TV screens for displaying menus or branded content
- LED Halo lighting (FOH)
- LED Vapor lighting (BOH)
- Four (4) Transom windows for natural light in FOH & BOH
- Four (4) Aluminum counters
- One (1) Three Comp Sink
- One (1) Hand Sink
- One (1) Mop Sink
About Boxman Studios
Boxman Studios is the industry leader for high-quality, high-finish kinetic architecture. Utilizing modified shipping containers, and purpose-built structures, the company designs, develops, and deploys custom-built structures for food service, retail, and experiential marketing. Since it’s inception, Boxman Studios has created remarkable experiences for clients including Chick-fil-a, Google, adidas, Facebook, BMW, TaylorMade, Lays, Muscle Milk, and Oreo. http://www.boxmanstudios.com