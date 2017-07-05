Boxman Studios Introducing Container Restaurant Solution: Cantina

Cantina Container Kitchen Boxman Studios providing a level of value and flexibility that’s completely unprecedented in full-prep restaurants.

Boxman Studios is proud to introduce their premier food service model from the performance line, Cantina. This model is the ideal container kitchen for QSR restaurants and line-service concepts.

“Our team has done an amazing job of developing a kitchen product that gives restaurateurs flexibility in their menu and location,” said Logan Wyant, EVP Operations. “Food service interactions are changing, and we’re providing a level of value and flexibility that’s completely unprecedented in full-prep restaurants.”

The pre-engineered plans and value-engineered designs allow the Boxman Studios team to deliver completed structures much faster and at an optimal price point for entry-level restaurateurs Equipment packages and customization options available. For more information, or to receive a quote, go to http://info.boxmanstudios.com/cantina-kitchen or call 704-333-3733.

Key Features



30’ x 10’ footprint

Built-in Front of House area

Vestibule transaction and small dining space option

Ecogrip floor

FRP walls

Hood optional

Large, clean walls for easy branding

Flat walls standard

Corrugate walls available

Two awnings

Employees only entrance

Technical Features



Two (2) Service windows for order-taking and serving

Two (2) Employee only entrances

Two (2) Customer points of entry

7’6” x 5’6” Front of house/ service area

Two (2) TV screens for displaying menus or branded content

LED Halo lighting (FOH)

LED Vapor lighting (BOH)

Four (4) Transom windows for natural light in FOH & BOH

Four (4) Aluminum counters

One (1) Three Comp Sink

One (1) Hand Sink

One (1) Mop Sink

About Boxman Studios

Boxman Studios is the industry leader for high-quality, high-finish kinetic architecture. Utilizing modified shipping containers, and purpose-built structures, the company designs, develops, and deploys custom-built structures for food service, retail, and experiential marketing. Since it’s inception, Boxman Studios has created remarkable experiences for clients including Chick-fil-a, Google, adidas, Facebook, BMW, TaylorMade, Lays, Muscle Milk, and Oreo. http://www.boxmanstudios.com