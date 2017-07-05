New Homes Coming Soon to Tinton Falls

The Crosswick is one of five home designs available at Phipps Place Tinton Falls. “Phipps Place offers a great opportunity for those seeking a beautifully designed new home in a highly desirable Monmouth County location,” said Roger Mumford, President of Roger Mumford Homes.

Roger Mumford Homes is now accepting registrations from homebuyers interested in Phipps Place at Tinton Falls, its newest single-family home community. Located on a private cul-de-sac, Phipps Place will consist of eight shore colonial and ranch homes on ¾-acre lots.

“Phipps Place offers a great opportunity for those seeking a beautifully designed new home in a highly desirable Monmouth County location,” said Roger Mumford, President of Roger Mumford Homes. “These homes are designed for the way people live today, featuring open floorplans that set the standard for style and functionality.”

Phipps Place offers five single-family homes that range from 2,800 sq. ft. to over 4,000 sq. ft. The featured floor plans incorporate expansive great rooms, large island kitchens, mud rooms, and bedroom locations that enhance privacy. “Our home designs highlight our belief that a home should be more than simply the sum of its square footage,” added Mumford.

In addition, Phipps Place homes are available with up to five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths. Additional highlights include: Designer kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and large kitchen islands; elegant baths featuring natural stone countertops in the master with undermount sinks; “field finished” solid oak hardwood flooring (per plan), and extraordinary energy saving features.

Inspired exteriors showcase the company’s spectrum of architectural details, including gambrel roofs, front facing gable roofs, porches with oversized columns, Carriage House garage doors, and eight-foot entry doors (per plan).

“We spend a considerable amount of time focusing on our floor plans, and reviewing the details,” said Mumford. “All of our homebuyers participate in an organized process that includes an introductory meeting where we discuss details of their individual site plan, as well as the timing for the Phase One and Phase Two selections meetings that will take place with our design center team.”

Nestled in Eastern Monmouth County, Phipps Place is located near beautiful beaches, top-notch golf courses, fine shopping destinations, and eclectic restaurants and boutiques in downtown Red Bank. Conveniently located near major roadways including the Garden State Parkway and Route 18, Phipps Place offers easy access to Shark River Park and Jersey Shore Premium Outlets.

Homes are priced from $699,000. Those interested are invited to visit http://www.PhippsPlaceTintonFalls.com to become a Phipps Place VIP for an opportunity to purchase ahead of the community’s grand opening.

About Roger Mumford Homes

Roger Mumford Homes was founded in 2005 by Roger Mumford, former President and Co-founder of the Matzel & Mumford Organization, which built over 75 new home communities in New Jersey. The builder has since earned multiple awards in recognition of its excellence in design and detail, reinforcing its brand and reputation. To learn more, please visit http://www.RogerMumfordHomes.com or call 732.842.1580.