Pro3rd Hipster Was Released by Pixel Film Studios for FCPX

Pixel Film Studios’ Pro3rd Hipster is a set of 30 animated lower third presets that have bohemian-styled designs with shifting animation styles. These organic designs are hand-crafted for any and all lower third production needs and will help FCPX editors to distinguish media with lower third animation media. Pro3rd Hipster is designed to expedite the animation process, making editing lower third text simple and fun for all FCPX users. Establish a hipster vibe to any lower third media production with Pixel Film Studios’ Pro3rd Hipster.

Final Cut Pro X editors can choose from a large selection of design styles that include both left aligned and right aligned animation options. Pro3rd Hipster allows FCPX users to drag and drop each preset into the FCPX timeline, adjust the text, and personalize designs with easy to use on-screen controls.

Pro3rd Hipster is created for and entirely editable within Final Cut Pro X. All presets are entirely customizable as well as compatible with FCPX. At the top right of the Final Cut Pro X screen is a selection of parameters that can be adjusted within the inspector window. Customize color, text, and length easily with just a few clicks of the mouse. Utilize Edit Mode to isolate the most important parts of Pro3rd Hipster.

