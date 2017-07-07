FirstSource Solutions, the largest private third-party administrator of drug and alcohol testing and compliance services programs in the U.S., announces the expansion of its board of directors with a set of distinguished and accomplished business leaders.

Chris Roames, President and CEO, FirstSource Solutions, who oversees the strategic direction of the company, and has driven innovation and efficiency into the company’s core functions through accelerated strategic growth and a continued focus on new product innovation, is joining the board, along with the following in alphabetical order:



Joseph Anton, Founding Partner, Anton Lucas, Inc., of Boston, who has spent more than 25 years as an investment banker and financial advisor to entrepreneurs and corporate executives.

Tom Hess, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Genomind of King of Prussia, Pa., where he is responsible for the overall financial management of the personalized medicine company, including financial reporting, financial planning and analysis as well as corporate and strategic development.

Michael Koffler, President and CEO, Genomind of King of Prussia, Pa., where he has led the company from its commercialization through its recent capital raising and expansion.

In announcing the new board members, Dr. Ronald Dozoretz, the Chairman of FirstSource Solutions said, “These are highly talented healthcare and finance professionals and as such they are important additions to FirstSource Solutions board. I know the company will benefit from their experience and insight as we focus on improving health and safety through innovative technology and quality service.”

The board expansion occurs as FirstSource continues to execute its strategic growth plans that are leading to long-term expansion and success. FirstSource was founded in 1989 to provide drug and alcohol testing services. Since then, it’s evolved to meet the needs of a diverse client base, which includes Fortune 500 companies, law enforcement agencies, state and municipal governments, and treatment programs and facilities. It offers a full range of services related to managing substance abuse testing programs, workplace safety and compliance services.

About FirstSource Solutions

Founded in 1989, FirstSource Solutions is now the largest, private third-party administrator of drug and alcohol testing and compliance services programs in the country. We are known for our regulatory, legal and technical expertise in substance abuse testing, policies and procedures. We believe our success is a testament to our legacy of progressive results-driven thinking. Our executive team is comprised of leading experts in regulatory compliance and scientific innovation. They are also champions of customer service, ensuring that our clients have comprehensive, up-to-the-minute information on the latest changes to policies, procedures and best practices. FirstSource Solutions’ distinguished medical team leads the healthcare industry with ongoing thought leadership and innovation. They are keynote speakers and presenters at industry conferences, and published authorities in their field. Learn more at http://www.FirstSourceSolutions.com