Southern California medical group Allied Anesthesia today announced the launch of its new ongoing blog series, Allied Answers & Insights—a guest-based format that will include posts by its own physician bloggers, other physicians and outside experts. Allied Anesthesia physician Dr. Peter Sawras wrote the series’ first post, published this week.

“The group wanted to start this medical blog as another way to reach out to patients, which is why we’re basing it wholly on the really important and common questions we hear every day,” Allied Anesthesia team leader Dr. Perry Chu said. “The ‘eating and surgery’ article is the perfect post to kick things off. We probably hear questions around that topic more than any other, and Dr. Sawras is a fine, experienced physician who’s more than qualified to weigh in on it.”

Chu said the group sees patient communication improve health outcomes. “Study after study shows that good communication between doctors and patients can actually result in faster recovery after an illness or injury. The blog is just another way to expand that conversation with our patients—to keep it ongoing.”

The blog will include posts written by Allied Anesthesia physicians addressing topics such as eating before surgery, pregnancy-related issues and epidurals. Chu said the group also encourages outside contributions. “We’ll have anesthesia-related posts by our own physicians, of course, but we also plan to include posts by other physicians and experts, even outside the field of anesthesia. Anyone who’s interested should definitely get in touch.”

