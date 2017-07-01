Underground Elephant’s mission of expanding the downtown’s reach is part of a larger long-term commitment to the community, and we are honored to be aligned with our partners.

Underground Elephant, an award-winning digital marketing technology company located in downtown San Diego, will host an outdoor pop-up concert on Friday, June 30, as part of a citywide initiative aimed at bringing the best local artists to the downtown streets.

The lunchtime concert, taking place from noon to 2:00 p.m., is part of the fourth annual “Sounds of Summer” series, sponsored by the Downtown San Diego Partnership, GigTown and Pacific Records. The free concert will bring musician Jon Campos to the Underground Elephant headquarters where he will play for approximately two hours.

Underground Elephant will host additional concerts on the following dates: July 14, 28, August 11, 25, and September 15.

“The Sounds of Summer is an excellent way to bring music to the East Village and support local artists,” said Underground Elephant CEO Jason Kulpa. “Underground Elephant’s mission of expanding the downtown’s reach is part of a larger long-term commitment to the community, and we are honored to be aligned with our partners.”

The “Sounds of Summer” series is part of a broader ongoing initiative by the Downtown San Diego Partnership to energize downtown San Diego with a variety of cultural happenings and activities. The partnership strives to make San Diego a distinct, world-class urban destination that meets the needs of the entire region. The Downtown San Diego Partnership believes America is in the midst of an urban renaissance and that to compete on the global stage the San Diego region must have a world-class downtown.

The Downtown San Diego Partnership is a nonprofit, member-based organization that serves as an advocate for the revitalization and economic health of Downtown San Diego. The partnership works with local organizations throughout the year to produce engaging community events, including classes, parties and wellness initiatives.

The concert series is part of Underground Elephant’s ongoing efforts to support the local community, local businesses and the next generation of technology leaders. Since its founding, Underground Elephant has been actively involved in helping grow San Diego’s technology and entrepreneurial communities through both educational and social events. The company has participated in a number of initiatives, such as mentoring youth interested in technology careers, hosting technology panels for San Diego Startup Week and even collaborating with local organizations like the Humane Society to support its community events.

For the full summer concert schedule or for more information about the Downtown San Diego Partnership, please visit http://downtownsandiego.org/.

About Underground Elephant

Founded by CEO Jason Kulpa in 2008, Underground Elephant is a San Diego-based, award-winning marketing technology company that develops programmatic advertising platforms in order to bring transparency and efficiency to the buying and selling of structured lead generation media. The company's robust portfolio of enterprise-grade tech solutions enhances the connection between enterprises and their prospective clients by delivering highly efficient pathways to organic sales conversations. Learn more at http://undergroundelephant.com/