The Winfield Gallery is proud to present Drawn in the Light: New Field Worker Paintings by Warren Chang. Warren Chang is an artist with a good share of courage. He is drawn to a vision that rests uneasily within contemporary art trends. His representational figurative paintings are deeply rooted in ordinary life, and in the specific observations of his surroundings. These qualities may be rare in today’s art, but they confirm Chang’s paintings as authentic responses to the scope of life on the Monterey Peninsula and the adjacent Salinas Valley, where he was born, works, and still lives.

Long before our current political environment motivated many to a renewed engagement with social and cultural issues, Chang had developed these themes in his art. Both his choice of fieldworkers, and his direct approach to depicting them capture our attention; the clear-eyed, unsentimental honesty and elemental regard he imparts to his subjects is as rare as it is relevant by combining beautifully observed, light-filled realism with unorthodox subjects, Warren Chang has shaped a rare and deeply affecting body of work. He has directed his artist’s eye to the margins of human experience in a manner reminiscent of another Central Coast artist, the renowned novelist John Steinbeck. Like Steinbeck, Chang draws attention to the reality of these all too often unrecognized lives, and so reveals their heroism and truth with a clear-eyed grace.

Exhibition: July 8 – July 31, 2017

Reception: Saturday, July 8, 2017, 5:00 – 7:00pm at Winfield Gallery

About Winfield Gallery

Winfield Gallery was founded in 1989 by Christopher Winfield. Its principal focus is the representation of contemporary art by established, mid-career and emerging artists whose diverse practices include painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics and photography.

The gallery hosts multiple exhibitions a year and maintains a deep commitment to promote our artists’ careers. Winfield Gallery collaborates with museum curators, produce catalogs, establish relationships with the press and continue collector education and development. The gallery works to create an atmosphere that builds bridges between the creative work, collectors and art enthusiasts at all levels.

Winfield Gallery also specializes the resale of select works of art from the 20th century by artists and offers an effective and confidential alternative for the resale of important works of art from and on behalf of private individuals and institutions.

