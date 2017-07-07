The CCNG Executive Summit offered a unique and engaging forum to interact with other leaders who are focused on further improving the experience their customers receive ...

The annual CCNG Executive Summit brings together a collection of experienced, senior level business leaders from across the industry to meet and learn from each other. Participants in this invitation-only event share a high level of experience and perspective related to the challenges of customer support operations, customer experience management, and customer engagement.

“The CCNG Executive Summit definitely exceeded my expectations with relevant and timely content. Conversation with peers and industry leaders was truly engaging, well worth the investment. I recommend this unique event to any executive who wants to recharge their batteries and share ideas with some of the smartest people in the industry.” - Jennifer Richard, Vice President of Contact Center Operations, McKesson MPRS

Each day delivers cross-industry collaboration and dynamic problem solving with top pros and industry thought leaders. Industry executives will share experience and insights on critical topics including:



The power of customer-centric perspective

Strategies to fix agent attrition

Proactive, predictive & personalized care

Improving the self-service experience

AI, virtual agents and chat bots

The value of operations flexibility

Extracting customer feedback from Big Data

Getting social service right

Analytics: short and long term

Reducing customer effort

Gamification strategies and outcomes

WFM norms and best practices

Finding, engaging, and retaining the emerging workforce

Delivering service continuity across all channels

“Summit attendees take full advantage of a highly interactive agenda that keeps the focus on attendee participation and engagement,” says David Hadobas, President and CEO of CCNG. “Sharing knowledge and insight with experienced peers makes the Executive Summit a unique opportunity for senior customer service leaders.”

In addition to its annual Executive Summit, going back to the mid 1990’s, each year CCNG works with its members to plan and host regional events throughout the United States, designed for mid-level management responsible for operations in customer service, contact center, and customer experience management.

