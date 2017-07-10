CODiE Finalist Badges Finalist status 9 years running

Virginia Beach, VA (PRWEB) July 10, 2017 -- Edvance360, LLC, winner of the 2011 and 2015 CODiE Award for Best Post-Secondary LMS, has announced it has received finalist status once again for the CODiE Award categories: Best Post-Secondary Learning Management Solution and Best Corporate/Workforce Learning Solution. For a video on why Edvance360 has been nominated and now a finalist, click here.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries, and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards offer 93 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology.

Edvance360 LMS was named as one of the 160 finalists across 34 education technology categories, continuing a nine years of demonstrated excellence in the category of Best Post-Secondary LMS and for a third year in the category of Best Corporate/Workforce Learning Solution.

“I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity demonstrated by the 2017 CODiE award finalists. These products are opening doors for learners of all ages by combining new technologies with research about how people learn in order to respond to student and educator needs.” said Bridget Foster, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN), a division of SIIA.

“This award, from our peers, is very important to those of us in the software industry,” said Cathy Garland, Vice-President of Marketing & Sales. “Some awards are given only to paying members, but the CODiE Awards are well-respected because nominations and finalists are chosen by peer judges. We congratulate all our co-finalists and look forward to hearing the winning results. It’s an honor to be a finalist in this category again and also in the Best Post-secondary LMS category for nine years in a row. Nine years as finalists for any category of ‘Best’ simply affirms our commitment to remaining easy to use and yet evolving to meet the needs of learners of every kind.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists, and SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Winners will be announced during a CODiE Award Winner Ceremony in San Francisco on July 26 at the Education Impact Symposium, hosted by the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN), a division of SIIA.

Details about each finalist are listed at http://www.siia.net/codie/Finalists

"The honor of being a finalist for these categories is continued validation of the benefits our clients have already received through our software and support,” says Glen Moriarty, President and CEO of Edvance360. “We have always believed Learning Management Solutions don’t have to be cumbersome or expensive. Streamlined, learner-focused, and inexpensive solutions like Edvance360 provide exactly what educational institutions and corporate training programs have been missing.”

“Edvance360 LMS-SN was built entirely from customer requests and creative innovation from our team. Being a finalist for the CODiE award is proof that listening to your clients and responding directly to their needs and wants can lead your company to great things,” said Paul Sanders, Creative Director at Edvance360.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

For more information, visit siia.net.

About Edvance360

Edvance360 is Learning Management System (LMS) built on a social learning platform that enables institutions to implement a successful online program. Edvance360 equips schools, corporations, and organizations to host online courses, implement modular courses, and revitalize traditional courses.

Our clients enjoy a high return on their investment, personalized support, and customizable solutions. We do not believe a one-size-fits-all approach is beneficial to our clients, so we are committed to adapting Edvance360 to fit the needs of the rapidly changing world of education.

Edvance360 is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with operations in South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. For more information, please visit http://www.edvance360.com or call 866-458-0360.

