Liberation Distribution (LibDib) Celebrates First 100 Days

Liberation DistributionTM (LibDibTM), the first alcohol distributor and technology company to offer a three-tier compliant web-based sales platform, is celebrating the first 100 days since launching a new way to think about alcohol distribution. LibDib offers almost 600 craft spirits, wines, ciders and beers on their proprietary platform. Restaurants, bars and retailers (RB&Rs) in California and New York are now legally and efficiently purchasing boutique wines, craft spirits and microbrews from Makers of all sizes using LibDib’s easy to use web-based shopping experience.

Unique products currently available via LibDib include a Southern California-made organic vodka with a limited production of less than 100 cases, a New York Maker of craft chocolate whiskey that is brand new to the California market, limited production Hawaiian rum that until now has never been sold off the island, and an Alaskan craft brewer whose beers were previously only available in their local town.

“The Makers are saying loud and clear that they have been waiting for a solution like LibDib,” said LibDib Founder and CEO, Cheryl Durzy. “The response has been tremendous and we are thrilled that we now have hundreds of craft products to offer on the LibDib platform. If a California winery wants to sell one case to a restaurant in Manhattan, now they can, and it’s all within the three-tier system.”

LibDib now has almost 600 products on its multi-state distribution platform, with new Makers and RB&Rs signing up every single day. Products include boutique wines, craft spirits, ciders, and microbrews (beer available in California only) made by Makers of all sizes and from more than 20 states and 8 countries.

“LibDib is proud to be the first three-tier compliant distributor to provide distribution to ANY Maker without an upfront financial commitment,” said Durzy. “Small producers now have an option, no matter what size or location within the country. My goal is to provide every Maker with legal distribution in every state. I know technology can help, providing every producer in the world access to restaurants, bars and retailers.”

Licensed RB&Rs and Makers can create an account and sign up on LibDib.com. The LibDib web-based platform automatically handles the invoicing, payment processing, collections, and taxes, allowing both Makers and retailers to do business in a more open, efficient and cost effective way.

