Joyce Farms Now Offering Healthier Options for Summer Food Favorites

Joyce Farms, a Winston-Salem based poultry, beef and game producer, is offering two new products to celebrate the summer. The company introduced two new products within its grass-fed Naked Beef line: hamburgers and hot dogs.

“There’s a common misconception that all hamburgers and hot dogs are unhealthy, but we’re hoping to change that mindset by offering healthier, more nutritious versions of these popular foods,” said president Ron Joyce. “We accomplished that by using only high-quality grass-fed Aberdeen Angus beef to produce them. The result is not only food that’s better for you, but that offers superior flavor as well.”

The uncured, all-beef hot dogs are naturally smoked and gluten free. They contain no preservatives, nitrates or nitrites.

“They are made from our grass fed Naked Beef, which comes from heritage Aberdeen Angus cattle,” Joyce explained. “The beef can be traced back to our cattle on a single farm.”

The company’s new hamburgers are also made with the same health benefits and taste in mind. Beef can also be traced to a single source, with no fillers, preservatives or gluten, and is made from the company’s Naked Beef.

“Both products are USDA inspected,” Joyce said. “They’re made from our cattle that are born, raised and harvested right here in the USA. We’re proud that they – along with all of our other products – contain no antibiotics, animal by-products, added hormones or growth stimulants. We also pay particular attention to the mix of plants and grasses our cows eat to avoid any ‘off-flavors’ often associated with grass fed products.”

Additionally, Joyce Farms’ raises its cattle with superior standards using traditional, humane farming methods. They’re rated Step 4 by GAP (Global Animal Partnership), which is dedicated to improving farm animal welfare.

Both products are available through the Joyce Farms’ website, as well wholesale to restaurants and distributors. Their popularity is already spreading! The company quickly sold out of the hot dogs in its web store, but expects to have additional product back in stock for customers by mid to late July.

About Joyce Farms

Established in 1962, Joyce Farms is a third-generation, family owned business providing poultry, game and beef of the highest quality and flavor to chefs, butchers and consumers nationwide. Joyce Farms is best known for introducing old-world heritage poultry breeds to the U.S. In addition to their renowned Poulet Rouge Fermier™ chicken (GAP Step 4), Joyce Farms offers grass-fed Aberdeen Angus beef (GAP Step 4) and a NAKED line of chicken, duck, and rabbit all produced without the use of hormones, antibiotics, or animal by-products. For more information, visit http://www.joyce-farms.com.