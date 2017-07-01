The event highlighting the doctor’s nonsurgical area of expertise includes a meet-and-greet with the staff through demonstrations, a free Beauty Bag giveaway to the first 25 people in attendance, and appetizers and refreshments. A visit to the doctor’s never felt so much like a pampered night out! The Grand Opening will be held on July 5th from 5-7pm.

Aesthetic Skin Procedures

Dr. Shah of Shah Facial Plastics is passionate about bringing the latest technology to his patients to offer safe, minimally invasive procedures that can provide excellent cosmetic enhancement. Skin treatments like brown spot and pigment removal and the IPL photofacial treatment refinish the skin, restoring a youthful texture and complexion. In some cases, patients had more control over the pigmentation in their skin, requesting tattoos that they later wished to erase through tattoo removal. Dr. Shah also offers antiaging therapies to include Botox injections, and both internal and external body reshaping through female rejuvenation and non-invasive body contouring. This event introduces an introduction procedures at Aesthetic Skin that could benefit prospective patients.

Aesthetic Skin Membership Club

Attendees of the event will be offered a 50% discount of the membership-only club that promotes skin maintenance and tattoo removal at $99 a month. Members can choose from one of the following treatments, which are most beneficial with repeat sessions:



IPL

The diverse treatment serves as a hair removal or a laser skin resurfacing treatment, depending on a patient’s needs.

Acqua Facciale Hydrating Facial

A deep-cleaning experience sloughs off skin debris and leaves it feeling hydrated.

Laser Hair Removal

Specifically designed to target the growth of unwanted hair of the face and body.

Sensi Peel

A chemical peel for sensitive skin that speeds cell turnover of the superficial epidermis.

Laser Peel

This skin resurfacing treatment not only treats existing irregularities, it also promoted healthier new cell growth.

Laser Tattoo Removal

Enjoy pristine skin again after a series of these treatments.

Dermaplaning

Mechanical removal of all that prevents the skin from being blemish free with a natural dewy appearance.

Attendees who begin their membership on the day of the Grand Opening will be waived of the $50 enrollment fee.

Aesthetic Skin Care

Samples of medical-grade skin care products will be available to try during the event. These innovative formulas are only available through a professional practice, and have been developed to offer the most transformative results. Aesthetic Skin is offering discounts of 10% on products purchased from the Aesthetic Skin Care line that was hand-picked by Dr. Shah.

Additional Specials

Aesthetic Skin of Chicago is also offering Grand Opening attendees a packaged plan of 6 sessions of either Body FX, a non-invasive contouring treatment, or Forma, a laser treatment that addresses skin laxity for 10% off during the event. Because nonsurgical treatments often require repeat visits, these deals offer an excellent way to obtain near-surgical results at a fraction of the cost.