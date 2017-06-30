Meet the Drapers Comes to Sony Television

The latest Silicon Valley series is currently in the works coming to you September 2017! Jesse Draper, Creator and Host of 2015 Emmy nominated television series, The Valley Girl Show is coming back to TV, this time alongside Grandfather Bill Draper and Father Tim Draper. Brought to you by Sony Entertainment Television and Andaaz TV Productions is the first ever entrepreneur crowdfunding show, ‘Meet The Drapers’.

‘Meet the Drapers’ will feature startups pitching 3 generations Drapers with the occasional celebrity guest. The twist is that the millions of viewers are the investors! This will be the first-ever startup crowdfunding show. They are seeking entrepreneurs building tech-enabled and disruptive early stage businesses.

About Jesse Draper - Jesse Draper is a 4th generation venture capitalist, founding partner of Halogen Ventures and creator and host of 2015 Emmy nominated TV series, “The Valley Girl Show”. Jesse is focused on investing in female founded consumer technology. Her portfolio includes Laurel & Wolf, Carbon38, Naya Health, HopSkipDrive, The Flex Company & Sugarfina. She sits on the board of directors of Werk and is on the Chairman’s board of membership airline SurfAir.

About Tim Draper -Tim Draper is a 3rd generation venture capitalist and the founding partner of prominent venture capital firms Draper Associates & DFJ. He also founded a school for entrepreneurship called Draper University located in San Mateo, California. He was an early investor in Baidu, Cruz, Twitch, Tesla Motors, Skype, Parametric Technology, Digidesign, Hotmail and is known to be one of the largest investors in bitcoin.

About Bill Draper - Bill Draper is a second generation venture capitalist. Bill was an early investor in OpenTable, Athenahealth and Apollo Computer. He ran the Export-Import bank under President George Bush Sr. and Ronald Reagan. During this time, he was also head of the United Nations Development Program. Today, he supports social enterprises through the Draper Richard Kaplan Foundation which is behind such companies as Kiva and Room to Read.