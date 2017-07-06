DEUTZ Names MarIndustrial as New Distributor in Ontario, Canada

We’re very pleased to expand our already strong relationship with MarIndustrial.

DEUTZ Corporation has signed an agreement with Montreal-based MarIndustrial to be its new distributor in the Canadian province of Ontario. MarIndustrial now owns the distribution rights to sell and service DEUTZ products in Ontario, including new engines and Xchange remanufactured engines. MarIndustrial will also provide DEUTZ Genuine Parts, service and warranty support.

MarIndustrial has served as an authorized DEUTZ distributor in Quebec and DAC Industrial Engines, Inc. has served the Atlantic Provinces for several years. MarIndustrial was the only North American distributor to achieve DEUTZ “Platinum” status in 2016.

“We’re very pleased to expand our already strong relationship with MarIndustrial,” said Steve Corley, chief sales officer for DEUTZ Corporation. “They’re very familiar with our engines and the high level of hands-on expertise our customers have come to expect. We have every reason to believe that MarIndustrial will continue to provide DEUTZ customers with top-quality sales and service, now in Ontario as well as the rest of Eastern Canada.”

“This new acquisition provides us with additional synergies that will benefit DEUTZ customers and industrial OEMs, as well as end users and fleet operators,” said Eric Nadeau, president of MarIndustrial. “We owe this accomplishment to our employees’ combined expertise and to the success of our dedicated DEUTZ business approach, which focuses on customer service and custom, value-added solutions. We are excited about this new opportunity, and we know that MarIndustrial is well-positioned to expand and support the DEUTZ product line in Ontario.”

For more information about MarIndustrial, visit http://www.marind.ca. To learn more about DEUTZ Corporation and its complete line of diesel and natural gas engines, visit http://www.deutzamericas.com.

About MarIndustrial:

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Montreal, MarIndustrial is a full-line distributor of industrial engines, off-highway power transmission products, generator sets and accessories. MarIndustrial also offers value-added, custom-power-unit solutions and Tier-4-Final application review supported by a dedicated technical department at its Montreal headquarters. With four locations, MarIndustrial is the authorized distributor in Eastern Canada for DEUTZ, Hatz Diesel, Ford Industrial, Lister Petter, Wisconsin Continental, Twin Disc, Transfluid, Hipower generator sets, Governors America/GAC, and Subaru Industrial Products. http://www.marind.ca