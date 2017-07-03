Website Monitoring Leader AlertBot Improves Functionality and Usability Our customers told us how we could enhance their experience and results, and just as we have since launching more than a decade ago, we listened carefully to their needs and responded with key improvements.

AlertBot announced today that it has improved the functionality and usability of its enterprise-class server and website monitoring solution, which is trusted by thousands of businesses across the U.S. and around the world.

In terms of improved functionality, AlertBot’s customers can now easily configure Alert Groups to centralize and manage their monitor alerts all in one place. This feature is ideal for customers that have multiple alert requirements and schedules for different properties, such as high-priority sites, medium-priority sites, and so on.

In addition, customers can now run monitors for data collection purposes only, which is useful for analyzing site performance (e.g. shopping cart functionality) without being alerted to site failures. Executives and other selected end users can also use this feature to automatically receive reports daily, weekly, monthly, or at any other desired frequency.

In terms of improved usability, new customers now enjoy faster account setup with 50 percent fewer steps from sign-up to launch. Other new features that are part of AlertBot’s longstanding commitment to streamlining and simplifying user experience include tooltips that display full names, multi-select support when performing various operations (e.g. deleting), and automatic time zone and daylight savings time updates.

“Simplicity, functionality and usability have always been at the core of our value proposition and solution,” commented Pedro Pequeno, President of InfoGenius.com, Inc. which owns and operates AlertBot. “Our customers told us how we could enhance their experience and results, and just as we have since launching more than a decade ago, we listened carefully to their needs and responded with key improvements.”

