Registration Opens for GRC Annual Meeting & GEA GeoExpo+

GRC Annual Meeting & GEA GeoExpo+ This is the biggest annual geothermal event of the year...

Registration is now open for the biggest annual geothermal event of the year. The GRC Annual Meeting & GEA GeoExpo+ will bring together geothermal companies, academics, financiers, policy leaders, students, and other individuals to attend or exhibit at the event, to be held from October 1-4 at the Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA.

Early birds who register before August 30 pay only $880 as Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) members or $1,030 if non-members. The non-member registration includes GRC membership through 2018. Students with a current identification card from an accredited institution pay just $125 which also includes GRC membership through 2018.

In addition to the Technical Program, the three-day registration to the GRC Annual Meeting includes an Opening Reception on Sunday evening, the Opening Session on Monday morning, a Network Reception on Tuesday, entry to the Geothermal Energy Association (GEA) GeoExpo+ and lunch on three days.

Registration is available from the GRC website at http://www.geothermal.org. A Preliminary Program complete with a Registration Form is available to view and download. However, the GRC recommends online registration through a secured connection. The link is available on the front page of the GRC website at geothermal.org.

This is the premier gathering to learn about the latest developments in geothermal energy. Last year, the GRC Annual Meeting & GEA GeoExpo+ hosted over 1,200 attendees from over 25 different countries.

The GRC Annual Meeting will offer technical, policy, and market conference sessions, educational seminars, tours of local geothermal and renewable energy projects, and numerous networking opportunities.

The GEA GeoExpo+ features a unique opportunity for leaders in the business to showcase their projects, equipment, services and state of the art technology to the geothermal community. Reserve your booth now! There were more than 100 exhibitors at last year’s trade show.

For more information about the GRC Annual Meeting & GEA GeoExpo+ at the Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA visit http://www.geothermal.org or call (530) 758-2360.

For information on how to sponsor this event, contact Anh Lay, GRC at (530) 758-2360 X100 or alay@geothermal.org.

