Zoledronic Acid for Mesothelioma? ...the clinical benefit rate (response + stable disease) was 37.5%."

A new study suggests that zoledronic acid, a drug typically used to prevent bone fractures, could help extend survival in some mesothelioma patients. Surviving Mesothelioma has more on the new research. Click here to read the article.

According to a pilot study conducted at the University of Alabama, more than a third of advanced malignant mesothelioma patients benefitted from injections of zoledronic acid.

“Overall composite response rate was 12.5% and the clinical benefit rate (response + stable disease) was 37.5%,” reports oncologist Muhammad Omer Jamil, MD.

Just as importantly, the study in the journal Lung Cancer found that none of the patients treated with zoledronic acid experienced any serious side effects.

“Although zoledronic acid did not have a major impact on mesothelioma survival, this study does suggest that it may be a useful and safe option for patients with advanced disease who either cannot tolerate chemotherapy or have failed to respond to it,” says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor for Surviving Mesothelioma.

To read more about zoledronic acid and its potential impact on malignant mesothelioma, see Osteoporosis Drug May Help Treat Advanced Mesothelioma, Too, now available on the Surviving Mesothelioma website.

Jamil, MO, et al, “A pilot study of zoledronic acid in the treatment of patients with advanced malignant pleural mesothelioma”, June 12, 2017, Lung Cancer, pp. 39-44, https://www.dovepress.com/a-pilot-study-of-zoledronic-acid-in-the-treatment-of-patients-with-adv-peer-reviewed-article-LCTT

For more than a decade, Surviving Mesothelioma has brought readers the most important and ground-breaking news on the causes, diagnosis and treatment of mesothelioma. All Surviving Mesothelioma news is gathered and reported directly from the peer-reviewed medical literature. Written for patients and their loved ones, Surviving Mesothelioma news helps families make more informed decisions.