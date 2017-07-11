Travel to Moon with AstroReality's Augmented Reality Smart Moon Model

Our imaginations have forever run wild about space and now AR allows us to understand and experience it in greater detail. When paired with its app the LUNAR Pro allows users to learn captivating facts, simulate moon missions.

Literally hold the moon and watch it burst into life through an augmented reality smart model that turns a mobile device into an interstellar experience.



AstroReality today launches the LUNAR Pro on Indiegogo, which offers an unparalleled view of the Earth’s only natural satellite.



View the moon’s dead volcanoes, impact craters, seas and lava flows as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin did when they took one small step for man and a giant leap for mankind.



Created by a team with comprehensive astronomy knowledge, the LUNAR Pro offers a level of education never before possible thanks to a softball size high definition 3D moon model.



Hand painted and crafted using the most accurate and advanced 3D printing technology, the LUNAR Pro features a high-resolution topography based on data captured by NASA’s Lunar Orbiter science team.



James Li, AstroReality’s co-founder and product design director, explains: “Our imaginations have forever run wild about space and now AR allows us to understand and experience it in greater detail.

“When paired with its dedicated iOS or Android app (AstroReality) the LUNAR Pro allows users to learn captivating facts, simulate moon missions and embark on personalized space exploration from the home or classroom.”

Along with the LUNAR Pro AstroReality has also created the LUNAR Mini and LUNAR Regular, which have similar AR functions to the LUNAR Pro.



The Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign kicks off on 11 July with a target of $50K to put the world’s first lunar smart model into mass production.

Specifications



Scale - 1:28,969,000

Weight - 1300g

Grain - High Resolution

Printing Resolution - 0.006mm per pixel

Material - Poly Resin

Painting - Distressed Textural Painting

App - iOS and Android

About AstroReality

Established in 2017, AstroReality designs scientific interactive models. Its flagship product the LUNAR Pro has been crafted in accordance with NASA’s LRO (Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter) data to ensure unparalleled scientific accuracy. AstroReality’s mission is to enable anyone to experience the moon from an astronaut or astronomer’s perspective.



For more information about AstroReality visit http://www.astroreality.com/.