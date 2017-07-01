One of CANOPI's Greenhouses

CANOPI Cannabis Dispensaries will begin recreational marijuana sales at 12:00 AM on 7/1 at all 3 of its locations. CANOPI welcomes Las Vegas natives as well as visitors as we enter a historical time for Nevada in the end of prohibition of marijuana.

CANOPI has been a proud dispenser of medical marijuana for Las Vegas citizens and is now pleased to be able to offer recreational options as well. CANOPI dispensaries has created a name for itself in the community with its strong core values and the belief in giving back to the community. One key way CANOPI has differentiated itself is by offering special pricing for veterans as well as keeping a lower price on medical marijuana products even as recreational products come to market.

“We would love to invite you and have your presence before and during this whole weekend so that you can see how we impact our community,” Alex Hernandez, Director of Sales says. “Our company is trying very hard to take care of locals and everything we offer is being locally produced. Our vision is to offer patients in need of medicine affordable pricing on products they rely on to help them cope with various diseases and other ailments. With recreational sales this also opens the doors to citizens who before didn’t want to be identified by the state. We want to let everyone know that our products are produced at the highest level possible and we want to pass the cost savings onto our community. We love being able to give back and making a difference in others’ lives.”

CANOPI anticipates high volume of visitors during this initial weekend, but due to having their own local farm, the dispensary believes it will have enough to meet recreational demand all without affecting the quality service the medical marijuana patients have come to expect.