Dr. Sara Brigman Joins Paul Vision Institute

The Paul Vision Institute announces the addition of Dr. Sara Brigman, O.D., where she joins Dr. Edward Paul, O.D., Ph.D. in the practice of optometry and family eye care.

Dr. Brigman was born and raised in Raleigh. She attended the University of North Carolina in Wilmington, and graduated with honors in 2000. She then went on to graduate from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry with a Doctor of Optometry in 2004.

“We are very pleased to introduce Dr. Brigman to the practice – she will provide thorough and compassionate care for patients”, said Dr. Edward Paul, founder of Paul Vision Institute.

Positive Patient Impact

Dr. Brigman began full-time optometric practice in Raleigh, N.C. and worked there for two years, then served for 11 years in private practice at the Eye Care Center in Wilmington. She sees patients of all ages and provides full scope optometric care, with a strong interest in specialty contacts and all eye diseases.

Dr. Brigman will begin seeing patients at The Paul Vision Institute in Wilmington during the first week of July.

Paul Vision Institute provides comprehensive eye care to all patients of all ages, from eye exams to cataracts, laser vision, macular degeneration, low vision rehabilitation, specialty contact lenses and ocular disease and injury treatment. It offers a wide selection of eyewear – contact lenses, fashion and designer frames and sunglasses – in the large optical gallery.

