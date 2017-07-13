In just 24 short months, The acclaimed book series The Change has attracted over 270 coauthors spanning the globe from over 26 countries.

Publishes by personal growth experts Jim Britt and Jim Lutes it has touched the lives of thousands.

"We have such immense talent in the book," states Lutes. Individuals such as Mike Greenly who has written best top Billboard Music lyrics and is considered by many to be one of the top corporate speech writers in the country.

Authors share their triumphs through adversity and give the readers a diverse perspective on personal growth, empowerment and change.

"We expect the book series to continue to grow into an extensive community of talent worldwide", says co-publisher Jim Britt.