WorldLegacy's NC164 Leadership Team will complete an extreme makeover of the Computer Lab at the Center for People in Need in Lincoln, Nebraska, during the weekend of July 15 – 16, 2017. Through this project, WorldLegacy's Leadership Team will create an excellent computer facility where families can come and play, be creative, apply for jobs, and learn. Families will experience worthiness because of the quality of the computers, training they will receive, and the atmosphere in the computer lab environment. In addition, this project will create an environment where children and their families, regardless of circumstances, can live in a space of infinite possibilities and feel respected and honored. NC164 is committed to creating a project that leaves a lasting legacy in the community and in the hearts of all those who are a part of it!

This extreme makeover project is the culmination of WorldLegacy’s three-month leadership development program. What makes this project unique is that the WorldLegacy Leadership team of eleven individuals must completely design the project from start to finish, cannot use any of their own money, must involve the community to do 75% of the work, and must complete it all in one weekend!

The NC164 Leadership Team asks for your partnership to make this project possible the weekend starting Friday, July 14, 2017. There will be a ribbon-cutting on Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. Volunteers will begin work on the project at noon on Friday and 8:00 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday at the Center for People in Need located at 3901 N 27th St # 1, Lincoln, NE 68521. Everyone is invited to come out, give, and support children and their families. Come join us to change the world!

WorldLegacy and the Center for People in Need will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday, July 16, at 4:00 p.m. at the Center for People in Need. The ceremony will celebrate and honor all donors and volunteers who gave of their hearts to the Lancaster County Center for People in Need. We invite the entire Lancaster County community and all those who work and volunteer for this incredible organization to come join us. To make a donation to this important cause, please go to https://paypal.me/nc164ComputerLab.

About WorldLegacy:

WorldLegacy offers a curriculum of leadership programs and coaching for people committed to creating extraordinary results, having a meaningful life, and impacting the world. For more information, visit http://www.worldlegacy.com or call 919-678-6000.